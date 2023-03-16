Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SUSE S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:10:26 2023-03-16 am EDT
18.06 EUR   +3.59%
02:54aSuse earns more than expected from operations and posts net profit
DP
02:32aSuse S.a. : SUSE Delivers Solid Revenue Growth And Strong Margins In Q1
EQ
02/20SUSE S.A. announces the date of its 2023 Annual General Meeting
EQ
Suse earns more than expected from operations and posts net profit

03/16/2023 | 02:54am EDT
LUXEMBOURG/NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Software provider Suse earned significantly more than expected in its day-to-day business in the first quarter. Below the line, the Linux specialist with operational headquarters in Nuremberg even posted a profit. Before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as well as special items, earnings rose by 28 percent to 67.1 million U.S. dollars, as the SDax-listed company announced on Thursday. The corresponding margin climbed from 34 to 40 percent, the company justified this among other things with a restructuring in sales. Analysts on the stock market had expected an average operating profit of just over 58 million dollars. Meanwhile, sales grew by ten percent to 168.4 million dollars. Suse achieved a net profit of 6.2 million dollars, after a loss of 12.8 million dollars in the same quarter of the previous year. The management around boss Melissa Di Donato confirmed the forecasts./men/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 725 M - -
Net income 2023 13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 241x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 112 M 3 112 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
EV / Sales 2024 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 359
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SUSE S.A.
Duration : Period :
SUSE S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUSE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,37 $
Average target price 25,05 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melissa di Donato Roos Chief Executive Officer
Andrew William Myers Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Martin Göran Persson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas A. di Giacomo Chief Technology & Product Officer
Christine Hilary Ashton Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUSE S.A.3.50%3 112
ORACLE CORPORATION1.52%228 295
SAP SE12.44%137 677
SERVICENOW, INC.8.75%86 182
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.17%36 409
HUBSPOT, INC.35.26%19 404