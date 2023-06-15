Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SusGlobal Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNRG   US86909W1009

SUSGLOBAL ENERGY CORP.

(SNRG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:18 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.3870 USD   +19.08%
06:06aSusglobal Energy : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
06/07Energy Stocks In Focus On Opec's Saudi Arabia Oil Production Cut : Rig, hnrc, snrg, rei, bte
AQ
05/18SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SusGlobal Energy : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

06/15/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SusGlobal Energy Corp.: Form 8-K - Filed by newsfilecorp.com

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 8, 2023

SUSGLOBAL ENERGY CORP.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-56024 38-4039116
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

200 Davenport Road
Toronto, Ontario, CanadaM5R 1J2
(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (416) 223-8500

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbols Name of each exchange on which registered
N/A N/A N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b -2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.04Triggering Events that Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

As previously disclosed, SusGlobal Energy Corp. (the "Company") issued promissory notes on October 29, 2021, March 3, 2022, and March 7, 2022 (collectively, the "Promissory Notes"). The October 29, 2021 promissory note was in the principal amount of $1,471,000 and the March 3, 2022 and March 7, 2022 promissory notes had a total principal amount of $2,400,000.

As also previously disclosed, on August 16, 2022, the Company was sent a notice of default from each holder of these Promissory Notes. The defaults were caused by the Promissory Notes not being repaid on or before the August 15, 2022 maturity date of each of the Promissory Notes. The notices of default allowed for a cure period of 5 trading days. On September 15, 2022, the Company and the holders entered into an Amendment to the Promissory Notes (the "Amendment") which served as a cure to the August 2022 issued default notices.

On June 8, 2023, the Company was sent a notice of default from counsel to the holders of these Promissory Notes. The default was caused by the holders of these Promissory Notes not being able to receive shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 (the "Common Stock") pursuant to the conversion terms of these Promissory Notes. All cure periods available pursuant to the Promissory Notes had expired prior to June 8th.

The October 29, 2021 promissory note now has a principal amount of $1,300,000 (due to previous conversions into shares of Common Stock). The March 3, 2022 and March 7, 2022 promissory notes now have a total principal amount of $3,168,000 and the interest that has accrued on such notes is equal to $424,946. The Company owes a total of $4,892,946 pursuant to the Promissory Notes. Each of the three promissory notes is now past due.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Dated: June 14, 2023 By: /s/ Marc Hazout
Marc Hazout
Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Susglobal Energy Corp. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 10:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUSGLOBAL ENERGY CORP.
06:06aSusglobal Energy : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
06/07Energy Stocks In Focus On Opec's Sau : Rig, hnrc, snrg, rei, bte
AQ
05/18SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
05/15SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/20SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
04/17SUSGLOBAL ENERGY CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/17SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
04/17SusGlobal Energy Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/03Susglobal Energy Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24Susglobal Energy Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,59 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,7 M 46,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 44,7x
EV / Sales 2022 56,7x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart SUSGLOBAL ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
SusGlobal Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc M. Hazout Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Ike Makrimichalos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrea Calla Independent Director
Gary Lawrence Herman Lead Independent Director
Susan Harte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUSGLOBAL ENERGY CORP.158.00%47
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.35%16 460
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.25%14 616
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-20.42%13 216
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-20.24%11 621
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-14.82%8 860
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer