SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

On November 24, 2020, the Company received a Certificate of Registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for the trademark EARTH'S JOURNEY® and the trademark CARING FOR EARTH'S JOURNEY® (the "Marks"). The Marks were registered under Registration Number 6,197,171 and Registration Number 6,195,955 on November 10, 2020 on the Supplemental Register. The registrations will be in effect for an initial term of ten years, expiring on November 10, 2030, with the option of renewing the registrations for successive ten-year terms. Now that the Marks are registered, it is permitted to use indicia of registration (e.g. ®, or phrases such as "Reg. U.S. Pat. and T.M. Office").

On January 19 and January 20 of 2021, the Company signed payoff agreements for all its outstanding convertible notes totaling US$1.52 Million. Certain notes were paid from proceeds of a loan and a direct equity investment from Travellers International Inc., a company controlled by the Company's Executive Chairman, President and CEO.

On February 1, 2021, the Company completed the Ydro Process® integration into the Company's proprietary Organic Waste Processing and Composting Facility at its wholly owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Bellville"). TradeWorks Environmental's Ydro Process®, a biotechnology used in composting applications to improve and advance the overall performance and efficiency of the system was integrated into the existing SusGlobal Belleville operations by applying the Ydro Series® Microorganisms product during the preparation stage of the batches in the appropriate Gore® system windrows.

On February 10, 2021, the Company signed an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "APS") for certain assets located in Hamilton, Ontario for $3,534,300 (C$4,500,000). A deposit of $157,080 (C$200,000) was paid by the Company on February 10, 2021. The APS is expected to close on June 4, 2021, subject to successful completion of the due diligence process and the completion of the Phase II Environmental Site Assessment at a cost of $39,113 (C$49,800), plus applicable harmonized sales taxes, expected on or before May 19, 2021.

On March 4, 2021, the Company signed a Capital Market Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement") with Exchange Listing, LLC ("Exchange Listing") to provide advisory services with respect to the Company's initiative to list its shares of Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Exchange Listing provides companies with cost-effective and efficient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on senior exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE. Focusing on company-specific structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate its clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

On April 8, 2021, the Company took delivery of an International Prostar Truck and a Trout River Steel Hy-Cube, 53ft with 125.5 cubic yard capacity hauling Trailer for a total purchase price of $193,775 (C$246,722). The Truck and Trailer are being used predominately for the transportation, reprocessing and beneficial use of mid-sized compost screenings from the Region of Peel Purchase Order received November 20, 2020 and to backhaul compost to customers.

Revenue increased by 20.58% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $432,263 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 in the amount of $358,498, from increased business from the Company's organic waste processing and composting facility.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products such as Earth's Journey® Organic Compost, as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to complete our regional strategy with a second facility and the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $432,263.

Cost of sales of $605,998.

Operating expenses of $512,934 comprised of $297,381 of interest expenses, $90,134 of professional fees, $56,571 of stock-based compensation, $54,125 of office and administration, $52,930 of management compensation, $30,665 of rent and occupancy, offset by a reduction of other expenses of $68,872, primarily foreign exchange income and director compensation.

Net loss of $504,807, or $0.01 loss per share- basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) income of $4,689.

$5,758,303 in total assets at the end of the year, with total liabilities of $10,519,253.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)





2020



2019















ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash $ 6,457

$ 7,926

Restricted cash-funds held in trust

-



467,798

Trade receivables

182,871



121,276

Government remittances receivable

3,746



38,578

Other receivables

-



20,624

Inventory

24,740



5,389

Prepaid expenses and deposits

94,131



46,028

Deferred assets

215,953



-

Total Current Assets

527,898



707,619











Intangible Assets

188.180



237,271

Long-lived Assets, net

5,042,225



4,762,453

Total Assets $ 5,758,303

$ 5,707,343

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable $ 1,073,454

$ 958,313

Government remittances payable

229,358



35,187

Accrued liabilities

1.206,618



487,592

Advance

15,640



3,255

Deferred revenue

4,790



9,239

Current portion of long-term debt

6,327,520



5,793,677

Current portion of obligations under capital lease

375,140



218,069

Convertible promissory notes

1,092,100



1,406,029

Loans payable to related party

33,772



-











Total Current Liabilities

10,358,212



8,911,361

Long-term debt

78,540



-

Deferred tax liability

82,501



-

Total Long-term Liabilities

161,041



-

Total Liabilities

10,519,253



8,911,361











Stockholders' Deficiency







Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding







Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 82,860,619 (December 31, 2019- 51,784,504) shares issued and outstanding

8,288



5,180

Additional paid-in capital

9,045,187



7,450,091

Shares to be issued

8,580



-

Stock compensation reserve

-



1,000,000

Accumulated deficit

(13,468,794 )

(11,449,497 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(354,211 )

(209,792 )









Total stockholders' deficiency

(4,760,950 )

(3,204,018 )









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 5,758,303

$ 5,707,343



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)



For the three-month periods ended





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Revenue $ 432,263

$ 358,498











Cost of Sales







Opening inventory

-



-

Depreciation

137,104



104,311

Direct wages and benefits

76,865



78,557

Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance

401,304



95,071

Utilities

15,080



44,746

Outside contractors

385



3,703





630,738



326,388

Less: closing inventory

(24,740 )

22,149

Total cost of sales

605,998



348,537











Gross (loss) profit

(173,735 )

9,961











Operating expenses







Management compensation-stock- based compensation

-



250,000

Management compensation-fees

52,930



47,904

Marketing

-



1,453

Professional fees

90,134



38,252

Interest expense and default payments

297,381



178,837

Office and administration

54,125



78,224

Rent and occupancy

30,665



22,174

Insurance

16,776



21,848

Filing fees

10,993



6,675

Amortization of financing costs

11,880



93,584

Directors' compensation (recovery)

(19,451 )

(2,744 ) Stock-based compensation

56,571



-

Repairs and maintenance

1,110



671

Foreign exchange (income)

(90,180 )

(43,632 ) Total operating expenses

512,934



693,246











Net Loss from operating activities

(686,669 )

(683,285 ) Other income

239,405



-

Net loss before deferred taxes recovery

(447,264 )

(683,285 ) Income taxes recovery

(57,543 )

-

Net Loss

(504,807 )

(683,285 ) Other comprehensive loss







Foreign exchange loss

(207,550 )

(77,316 )









Comprehensive loss $ (712,357 ) $ (760,601 )









Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 )









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted

79,845,460



48,835,025



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

















For the three-month periods ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net loss (GAAP) $ (504,807 ) $ (683,285 ) Add the following items:







Interest expense

297,381



178,837

Depreciation and amortization

143,664



106,114

Stock-based compensation

56,571



250,400

Amortization of financing costs

11,880



93,584

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,689

$ (54,350 )

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80595