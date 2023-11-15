Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), an environmental, agricultural, industrial biotechnology and renewables company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

On April 3, 2023, as disclosed, Pace Savings & Credit Union Limited had lent money to the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, with the Company, referred to as the " Borrowers "). As of March 28, 2023, the Borrowers owed Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited (" Alterna "), as assignee of that debt, $3,812,765 (CAD$5,195,274), including accrued interest of approximately $387,000 (CAD$527,000). On March 28, 2023, the Company entered into an escrow agreement, dated March 28, 2023, (the " Escrow Agreement ") with a third-party escrow agent (the " Escrow Agent ") to facilitate the discharge in full of its indebtedness to Alterna. Pursuant to the Escrow Agreement, the Company deposited into escrow $917,364 (CAD$1,250,000) and signed counterparts of a mutual release agreement and indemnity agreement. On October 23, 2023, the letter of credit No. 78 dated May 20, 2020, in the sum of $203,163.53 (CAD$276,830.63) in favor of the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks was released to Alterna. Alterna had deposited into escrow an authorization empowering the Company to discharge all security and registrations relating to the debt on its behalf, such that Alterna will no longer have any registered security interests in relation to the Company. On November 3, 2023, the escrowed property was released and the Company no longer has any indebtedness to Alterna (or Pace).

On August 1, 2023, the Company announced it had received a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Carbon Intensity (CI) Report using the GHGenius model to calculate the CI of the produced RNG from Source Separated Organic (SSO) Feedstock, analyzing the energy balance and emissions of contaminants associated with the production and use of traditional and alternative transportation fuels. Versions of the model are specified in renewable fuel regulations in the province of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The GHGenius is capable of estimating life cycle emissions of the primary greenhouse gases (GHG) and the criteria pollutants from combustion and process sources. GHGenius can predict emissions for past, present and future years through to 2050 using historical data or correlations for changes in energy and process parameters with time that are stored in the model. Facilities will produce a total of approximately 675,000 Gigajoules (GJ) of RNG per year, approximately 36,000 dry tonnes per year (dry tpy) of Digestate produced will be processed and sold as SUSGRO™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer. The Company has received a -24.7 on the Report's CI Score. As this system uses a reversed scaled approach, in which lower a number denotes a better value in the RNG and sustainability, the Company is expected to continue to receive these opportunities in the future attracting seasoned offtake partners.

On October 3, 2023, the Company announced it had signed Commercial Terms for a Ten (10) year Renewable Natural Gas (" RNG ") Purchase and Sale Agreement. The Buyer will pay a purchase price of US$20.50 (CA$28.00) per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (" MMbtu ") for the RNG at the delivery point, equivalent to approximately one Gigajoule (" GJ ") of RNG, valuing the final Ten (10) year offtake agreement at approximately US$138,000,000 (CA$188,771,520). The Agreement is an industry standard summary of the commercial terms for the Renewable Natural Gas purchase and sale which allows the parties to maintain confidentiality while finalizing the definitive Renewable Natural Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement (" RNGPA ") in the form of a GasEDI Base Contract with special provisions which was signed on September 22, 2023. The RNGPA incorporates mutually agreeable and additional, more comprehensive terms, representations, warranties, and covenants customary to meet the local natural gas operating system standards, purchase offtake arrangements and required reporting. Under the terms of the agreement, subject to the finalization of transaction confirmations in the coming weeks, SusGlobal has committed to produce, starting in 2026 up to 674,184 GJs annually of RNG to be generated through the anaerobic digestion of organic matter at the Company's licensed facilities in Belleville and Hamilton, Ontario.

On October 12, 2023, the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. (" SusGlobal Belleville ") generated approximately 12,500 additional Verified Emission Reductions and Removals (" VERRs ") and sold a further 9,000 carbon credits as part of the Anew™ SusGlobal Belleville Composting Offset Project in Ontario (the " Project "). The Project has generated approximately 117,000 VERRS (generated from 2017 through 2022). The Project and report are listed on the GHG CleanProjects® Registry, https://www.csaregistries.ca/GHG_VR_Listing/CleanProjectDetail?ProjectId=909 a business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association (" CSA ") for developed and marketed greenhouse gas (" GHG ") offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario. The Project was developed by Anew Climate, LLC formerly known as Blue Source Canada ULC (" Anew ").

On November 7, 2023, the Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Canada Corp. ("SusGlobal Canada"), completed the Purchase of 2.03 acres of prime M5 Industrial Lands, located at 490 Nash Road North, in Hamilton, Ontario, adjacent to the Company's existing 3.26-acre site and facility at 520 Nash Road North. The Company believes the purchase marks a monumental step forward for SusGlobal as it merges the lands for a total 5.29-acre licensed site and solidifies its position as a leader in the organic waste processing and fertilizer production industry. Colliers International Realty Advisors Inc. ("Colliers") at the Company's request, carried out an analysis of the property to estimate its prospective market value. Based on their opinion the market value "As Complete" of the fee simple interest is estimated at US$14,222,000 (CA$18,750,000). The report describes the methods and approaches to value in support of the above conclusion, and contains the pertinent data gathered in their investigation of the market.

Revenue decreased by 37.1% during the third quarter of 2023 to $186,901 compared to the third quarter of 2022 in the amount of $297,202, The decrease in revenue is primarily due to lower carbon credit revenue of approximately $83,000 and lower waste revenue of approximately $27,000.

"We continue to process municipal organic waste streams, diverting them from landfills, while producing regenerative products and monetizing carbon offset credits as part of our Circular Economy model. We have confidence in a revenue ramp up this year and the signing of an offtake agreement," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Now that we have increased our landholdings at our second facility, our goal is to commence the commercialization of our proprietary organic liquid fertilizer and proceed with an RNG initiative in order to increase revenue and cash flow, maximizing shareholder value with an objective to up-list to a major exchange."

Unaudited 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $186,901.

Cost of sales of $193,120.

Operating expenses of $1,070,180 comprised primarily of $312,324 of total stock-based compensation, $140,161 of interest expense, $117,401 of management compensation-fees, $103,930 of professional fees and foreign exchange loss of $214,406.

Net loss of $1,193,109, or $0.01 loss per share-basic and diluted.

Included in the other expense for the period was an expense of $116,710 for the loss on the revaluation of the convertible promissory notes.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $509,178.

$10,599,934 in total assets and $26,203,416 in total current liabilities at the end of the third quarter.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental, agricultural, industrial biotechnology and renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading "Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information" in the financial table included in this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

- Financial Tables Follow -



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2023



2022

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash $ 6,431

$ 42,900

Funds held in trust

924,500



-

Trade receivables

111,582



69,193

Government remittances receivable

5,080



6,983

Inventory

42,889



58,695

Prepaid expenses and deposits

687,187



580,852

Total Current Assets

1,777,669



758,623











Long-lived Assets, net

8,822,265



9,107,152

Long-Term Assets

8,822,265



9,107,152

Total Assets $ 10,599,934

$ 9,865,775

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable $ 3,871,418

$ 3,475,691

Government remittances payable

453,492



371,587

Accrued liabilities

1,983,650



1,781,258

Current portion of long-term debt

9,994,265



8,816,931

Current portion of obligations under capital lease

83,950



57,275

Convertible promissory notes

9,756,700



7,796,433

Loans payable to related parties

59,941



40,000



Total Current Liabilities

26,203,416



22,339,175

Long-term debt

-



52,495

Obligations under capital lease

-



64,483

Total Long-term Liabilities

-



116,978

Total Liabilities

26,203,416



22,456,153











Stockholders' Deficiency







Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 124,783,286 (2022- 113,438,832) shares issued and outstanding

12,482



11,348

Additional paid-in capital

19,473,057



17,152,018

Shares to be issued

60,100



213,600

Accumulated deficit

(35,520,256 )

(30,345,197 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income

371,135



377,853











Stockholders' deficiency

(15,603,482 )

(12,590,378 )









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 10,599,934

$ 9,865,775



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)





For the three-month periods ended



For the Nine-month periods ended





September 30, 2023



September 30,2022



September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022

Revenue $ 186,901

$ 297,202

$ 505,075

$ 551,815



















Cost of Sales















Opening inventory

64,578



19,555



58,695



20,582

Depreciation

87,528



112,731



301,467



344,196

Direct wages and benefits

36,459



52,860



111,984



158,356

Equipment rental, delivery, fuel and repairs and maintenance

14,723



365,975



55,569



477,128

Utilities

32,721



(7,760 )

89,578



35,410

Outside contractors

-



535



-



26,018





236,009



543,896



617,293



1,061,690

Less: closing inventory

(42,889 )

(48,154 )

(42,889 )

(48,154 ) Total cost of sales

193,120



495,742



574,404



1,013,536



















Gross loss

(6,219 )

(198,540 )

(69,329 )

(461,721 ) Operating expenses















Management compensation-stock-based compensation

57,600



60,113



172,800



180,339

Management compensation-fees

117,401



115,175



351,162



350,910

Marketing

923



(250 )

122,098



1,003,959

Professional fees

103,930



190,653



286,723



812,738

Interest expense

140,161



208,537



499,222



589,488

Office and administration

56,567



67,377



176,120



259,193

Rent and occupancy

58,385



54,586



161,127



171,177

Insurance

10,974



12,867



33,167



76,304

Filing fees

8,562



9,699



31,852



71,242

Amortization of financing costs

26,901



27,752



72,296



94,916

Directors' compensation

18,631



14,366



53,211



43,864

Stock-based compensation

254,724



659,050



785,149



955,837

Repairs and maintenance

1,015



2,386



22,636



(8,773 ) Foreign exchange loss (income)

214,406



378,510



(33,037 )

518,690

Total operating expenses

1,070,180



1,800,821



2,734,526



5,119,884

Net loss from operating activities

(1,076,399 )

(1,999,361 )

(2,803,855 )

(5,581,605 ) Other expenses

(116,710 )

(1,697,619 )

(2,371,204 )

(3,207,270 ) Net loss

(1,193,109 )

(3,696,980 )

(5,175,059 )

(8,788,875 ) Other comprehensive loss





-







-

Foreign exchange income (loss)

327,961



652,484



(6,718 )

819,813



















Comprehensive loss $ (865,148 ) $ (3,044,496 ) $ (5,181,777 ) $ (7,969,062 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted

122,972,355



105,189,849



120,391,943



100,335,858



SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended Sept 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)



For the three-month periods ended

Sept 30, 2023

Sept 30, 2022

Net loss (GAAP) $ (1,193,109 ) $ (3,696,980 ) Add the following items:







Interest expense

140,161



208,537

Depreciation and amortization

87,835



113,056

Stock-based compensation

312,324



719,163

Amortization of financing costs

26,901



27,752

Loss on revaluation of convertible promissory notes

116,710



1,447,619

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (509,178 ) $ (1,180,853 )

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187445