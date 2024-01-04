EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SÜSS MicroTec SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SÜSS MicroTec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.suss.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
04.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1808569 04.01.2024 CET/CEST