04.01.2024 / 15:06 CET/CEST
SÜSS MicroTec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.suss.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
