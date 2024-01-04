EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.01.2024 / 15:16 CET/CEST

SÜSS MicroTec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: https://www.suss.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024

Address: https://www.suss.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024

Address: https://www.suss.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports



