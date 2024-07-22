HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The private bank Berenberg has raised the target price for Suess Microtec from 71 to 80 euros and left the rating at "Buy". The recently raised sales and margin targets mean upside potential for the consensus estimates, analyst Nicole Winkler wrote in her commentary published on Monday. She raised her earnings per share estimates for 2024 and 2025 by 23 and 7 percent respectively. Winkler considers the medium-term company outlook published in 2020 to be conservative./gl/ag

Publication of the original study: 20.07.2024 / 15:16 / GMT First-time dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------