

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.12.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jan Last name(s): Smits

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SÜSS MicroTec SE

b) LEI

529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1K0235

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.15 EUR 14382.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.15 EUR 14382.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALIS MIC: MESI

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

