Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.12.2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Smits

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SÜSS MicroTec SE

b) LEI
529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0235

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.15 EUR 14382.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.15 EUR 14382.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALIS
MIC: MESI


13.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

88011  13.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp