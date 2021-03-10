DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Garching, March 10, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today appointed Dr. Götz Bendele, 50, as new Chief
Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE with effect from May 1, 2021. He will succeed Dr. Franz Richter, whose service
contract as Chief Executive Officer will end on April 30, 2021 in agreement with the Supervisory Board.
Holding a PhD in physics, Bendele has extensive international experience and in-depth knowledge of semiconductor
technology and engineering. Bendele has been CEO of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, which is listed
in the SDAX and TecDax respectively, since 2018 and has made a significant contribution to the successful development
of the company.
For almost 10 years, Bendele worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised companies in the
semiconductor industry in Europe, the USA and Asia, before he took over the management of the solar business of chip
manufacturer TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) in Europe in 2009. In Seattle (USA) he was a partner at
Infosys Limited and was responsible for the consulting business for high-tech companies on the US west coast before
returning to Germany in 2017.
The Supervisory Board is convinced that, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics
industry, Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE over the long
term.
