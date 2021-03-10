Log in
SÜSS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021

03/10/2021 | 05:39am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel 
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with 
effect from May 1, 2021 
10-March-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Garching, March 10, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today appointed Dr. Götz Bendele, 50, as new Chief 
Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE with effect from May 1, 2021. He will succeed Dr. Franz Richter, whose service 
contract as Chief Executive Officer will end on April 30, 2021 in agreement with the Supervisory Board. 
Holding a PhD in physics, Bendele has extensive international experience and in-depth knowledge of semiconductor 
technology and engineering. Bendele has been CEO of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, which is listed 
in the SDAX and TecDax respectively, since 2018 and has made a significant contribution to the successful development 
of the company. 
For almost 10 years, Bendele worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised companies in the 
semiconductor industry in Europe, the USA and Asia, before he took over the management of the solar business of chip 
manufacturer TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) in Europe in 2009. In Seattle (USA) he was a partner at 
Infosys Limited and was responsible for the consulting business for high-tech companies on the US west coast before 
returning to Germany in 2017. 
The Supervisory Board is convinced that, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics 
industry, Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE over the long 
term. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SÜSS MicroTec SE 
              Schleissheimer Strasse 90 
              85748 Garching 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 32007-161 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 4444 33420 
E-mail:       franka.schielke@suss.com 
Internet:     www.suss.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1K0235 
WKN:          A1K023 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1174492 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174492 10-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 05:38 ET (10:38 GMT)

