FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has initiated a "Buy" rating for Süss Microtec shares with a price target of 83 euros. After years of mixed results, the semiconductor company has been back on the road to success since 2023, wrote analyst Michael Kuhn in his recommendation published on Thursday. Sales momentum is increasing and profitability is recovering thanks to a portfolio streamlining under the new management./ag/edh

Publication of the original study: 11.07.2024 / Time not specified in study / CET

First dissemination of the original study: 11.07.2024 / 08:00 / CET