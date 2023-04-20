Dr. Cornelia Ballwiesser appointed CFO of SÜSS MicroTec SE

EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Garching, April 20, 2023 – SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, has announced a change in its Management Board. The Supervisory Board of the company has unanimously appointed Dr. Cornelia Ballwiesser to the Management Board as CFO as of July 1, 2023. She will succeed Oliver Albrecht, who will leave the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec of his own volition when his contract expires on April 30, 2023.

Dr. Ballwiesser will continue to serve as a member of the Executive Board and CFO of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG until June 30, 2023. In November 2020, the 57-year-old joined the Executive Board of the mobility industry company, which is listed in Deutsche Börse’s Prime Standard segment, where she is responsible for finance, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, purchasing, IT, legal, compliance, and corporate governance. She previously served in various management roles in the automotive supply industry starting in 2001. Ballwiesser began her career at VIAG AG in Munich in 1995 and took charge of its corporate accounting activities in 1998. She studied business administration at Julius-Maximilians-Universität of Würzburg, where she worked as a research assistant at the Institute of Auditing and Consulting and completed her academic career with a doctorate in 1996.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Cornelia Ballwiesser will be joining the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec in July. As a recognized leader, she has profound capital market experience and extensive knowledge of multinational industrial companies, making her the ideal person to support our company as it grows and further improves its profitability,” said Dr. David Dean, Chair of the Supervisory Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE. Ballwiesser’s contract has an initial term that runs until June 30, 2026.

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for placing its trust in me and am very much looking forward to the new challenge. SUSS MicroTec is one of only a handful of German companies that are making an important contribution to the semiconductor industry’s global value chain as a solution provider,” said Ballwiesser. “The US, European, and Asian chip industry is going to be supported by large, often government-subsidized investment programs in the years ahead. I want to contribute my experience and expertise so that SUSS MicroTec reaps long-term benefits from this investment drive and becomes even more successful.”

Speaking on behalf of the Supervisory Board, Dr. David Dean thanked Oliver Albrecht, who will be leaving the company on April 30, 2023. “Oliver Albrecht will have led the Finance department with a steady hand for three and a half years and played a key role in significantly improving SUSS MicroTec profitability and liquidity. He also successfully executed key structural changes, such as the closure of our production site in the US,” said Dean. “We would like to thank Oliver Albrecht for his extraordinary commitment and wish him continued success professionally and all the best for him personally.” Dr. Bernd Schulte (CEO) and Dr. Thomas Rohe (COO) will serve as the interim heads of the Finance department in May and June 2023 until Dr. Cornelia Ballwiesser can take up her post.

