Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SÜSS MicroTec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMHN   DE000A1K0235

SÜSS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:44:42 2023-06-14 am EDT
26.63 EUR   +0.28%
03:08aLong-time Philips and ASML manager to become new head of Suess Microtec
DP
02:53aSüss Microtec Se : Burkhardt Frick to become new CEO of SUSS MicroTec | Management Board contract of Dr. Thomas Rohe extended by three years until 2027
EQ
02:35aSüss Microtec Se : Burkhardt Frick to become new CEO of SUSS MicroTec
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Long-time Philips and ASML manager to become new head of Suess Microtec

06/14/2023 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GARCHING (dpa-AFX) - Chip supplier Suess Microtec has found a new group chief executive. The supervisory board appointed Burkhardt Frick as a member of the executive board and new CEO as of September 11, the company, which has been listed in the SDax small cap index again since May, announced on Wednesday. Frick has worked in the high-tech industry for around 30 years, including around 20 years in the mobile display and semiconductor business of Philips and since 2014 at industry supplier ASML, the company said. Frick's contract will initially run for three years, the statement added.

This puts an end to the search for a new chief executive. Bernd Schulte, who is leading Suess Microtec on a transitional basis, will return to the supervisory board as planned on September 11, the statement added. Schulte had taken the helm last year for Gotz Bendele, who had initially rested his post to care for a seriously ill family member. In December, Suess had then announced that Bendele would not return to the board.

Also on Wednesday, Suess Microtec announced that the management board contract of Chief Operating Officer Thomas Rohe, who is responsible for day-to-day operations, will be extended by three more years until April 30, 2027.

In addition, Cornelia Ballwießer will start as Chief Financial Officer on July 1 - as known since April. She succeeds Oliver Albrecht, who did not wish to extend his contract./mis/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. 0.07% 681.4 Real-time Quote.35.09%
SDAX 0.05% 13660.86 Delayed Quote.14.52%
SÜSS MICROTEC SE 0.00% 26.45 Delayed Quote.75.36%
All news about SÜSS MICROTEC SE
03:08aLong-time Philips and ASML manager to become new head of Suess Microtec
DP
02:53aSüss Microtec Se : Burkhardt Frick to become new CEO of SUSS MicroTec | Management Board c..
EQ
02:35aSüss Microtec Se : Burkhardt Frick to become new CEO of SUSS MicroTec
EQ
06/13SÜSS MICROTEC : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/08SÜSS MICROTEC : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
06/01SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31Süss Microtec Se : Annual General Meeting 2023: All resolutions approved
EQ
05/26SÜSS MICROTEC : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/24Süss Microtec Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
05/19Süss Microtec Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜSS MICROTEC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 343 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2023 27,7 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net cash 2023 56,1 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 508 M 548 M 548 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SÜSS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26,55 €
Average target price 29,25 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd Schulte Chief Executive Officer
Oliver M. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer
David Robert Dean Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Rohe Chief Operating Officer
Myriam Jahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜSS MICROTEC SE75.36%548
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.43.81%119 068
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.16.70%34 701
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.42.25%23 730
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.74.71%21 943
DISCO CORPORATION75.95%17 121
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer