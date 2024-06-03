SUESS MicroTec SE is a Germany-based holding company (the Group) that supplies process equipment for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry. The Group operates through four segments: Lithography, Bonder, Photomask Equipment and Others. The Lithography division develops, produces and sells the mask aligner, developer, and coater product lines, as well as ultraviolet (UV) projection and laser processing product lines. The Bonder division comprises the development, production and distribution of the substrate bonder product line. The Photomask Equipment division includes the development, manufacture and sale of HMx, ASx, MaskTrack and MaskTrack Pro product lines through SUSS MicroTec Photomask Equipment GmbH & Co KG. The Others division combines further activities of the Group in the area of micro-optics and lenses and the centralized Group functions.