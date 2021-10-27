Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SÜSS MicroTec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMHN   DE000A1K0235

SÜSS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUSS MicroOptics wins the Swiss Manufacturing Award 2021

10/27/2021 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 27.10.2021 / 11:08

The University of St. Gallen in Switzerland recognizes SUSS MicroOptics with the "Swiss Manufacturing Award" for its outstanding contribution to Switzerland's manufacturing ecosystem.

Neuchâtel, Switzerland, October 27, 2021 - SUSS MicroOptics SA, located in Neuchâtel and part of technology company SUSS MicroTec SE, has received the 2021 "Swiss Manufacturing Award", in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the microtechnology industry in this region. The company develops pioneering technologies and manufacturing processes for a variety of industrial applications that are finding broad consumer use. The company currently employs 142 people, producing exclusively in Neuchatel, Switzerland.

The Institute of Technology Management at the University of St. Gallen honors companies that choose Switzerland as a manufacturing location with this prestigious award. The selection of winners is based on financial, production, and market figures as well as the company's positioning in terms of investment in production capacity and technology in Switzerland within the past year.

"I am extremely excited about having won this award. It is an outstanding recognition of the whole team at SUSS MicroOptics which has worked very hard over many years. With the new production capacity we will bring automotive lighting to a new level", says Reinhard Voelkel, CEO of SUSS MicroOptics.

SUSS MicroTec has made significant investments to develop new and upgraded production capacity and set up a new manufacturing site in Neuchâtel, including cleanroom space which quadruples overall production capacity. In addition, the existing high-volume manufacturing of innovative optics for automotive lighting will be significantly increased with the ramp-up of a new product line by the end of this year.

"I am very happy that our team in Switzerland has been recognized for their performance with this award, and our best wishes go to our colleagues here", says Dr. Goetz M. Bendele, CEO of SUSS MicroTec. "As a key growth driver for our company, SUSS MicroOptics represents the future of how we let technology deliver solutions to our customers which in turn deliver significant value to them. I look forward to when lighting solutions using SUSS micro-lens arrays are used and appreciated by consumers worldwide".

SUSS MicroOptics has in-depth expertise when it comes to high-quality refractive and diffractive micro-optics and is a key supplier for innovative photonic solutions in telecom, datacom, life science, laser, semiconductor equipment and automotive lighting applications. The company mass-produces microstructure components and highly specialized optics such as micro-lens arrays in its state-of-the-art cleanroom facilities. With its end-to-end know-how along the value chain, from basic optical design to in-depth manufacturing process insights, as well as the use of state-of-the-art technology, the company enables its customers to achieve rapid time-to-market from pre-development to stable, high-yield high-volume series production.

About SUSS MicroOptics
SUSS MicroOptics produces high-quality refractive and diffractive micro-optics and is a key supplier for innovative photonic solutions in telecom, datacom, life science, laser, semiconductor equipment and automotive lighting. The company, located in Neuchatel in Switzerland, currently employs 142 people. SUSS MicroOptics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SUSS MicroTec SE. For more information, please visit www.suss-microoptics.com.

About SUSS MicroTec
SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8,000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com.

 

Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Hosgoer Sarioglu-Zoberbier
Director Corporate Marketing
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-397
Email: hosgoer.sarioglu@suss.com


End of Media Release

Issuer: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Key word(s): Industry

27.10.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1243900

 
End of News DGAP Media

1243900  27.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243900&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SÜSS MICROTEC SE
05:10aSUSS MicroOptics wins the Swiss Manufacturing Award 2021
EQ
10/05SÜSS MICROTEC : continues to grow and records record order entry in the third quarter 2021
EQ
10/05PRESS RELEASE : SÜSS MicroTec continues to grow and records record order entry in the thir..
DJ
10/05Süss Microtec Se Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
10/05SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Order entry in the third quarter of 2021 reaches ca. EUR 101 million
DJ
09/28SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
09/27SÜSS MICROTEC : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/17SÜSS MICROTEC SE(XTRA : SMHN) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
09/06SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Correction of a release from 03/09/2021 according to Article 40, Sectio..
EQ
09/02SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜSS MICROTEC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 282 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2021 21,1 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net cash 2021 38,2 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 414 M 480 M 480 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 117
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SÜSS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,65 €
Average target price 30,50 €
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Oliver M. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Rohe Chief Operating Officer
Jan Teichert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Myriam Jahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜSS MICROTEC SE14.55%480
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.52.95%119 187
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.107.98%29 307
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.96.28%19 868
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-1.68%14 959
DISCO CORPORATION-10.79%9 793