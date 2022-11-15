Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SÜSS MicroTec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMHN   DE000A1K0235

SÜSS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:13 2022-11-15 am EST
14.75 EUR   -1.14%
11/14SUSS MicroTec Tools Exclusively Enable Low-Temperature Impulse Current Bonding
EQ
11/10SUSS MicroTec records strongest quarter of order entry in Company's history – sales and earnings continue to be affected by supply shortages
EQ
10/14Süss Microtec Se : Dr. Goetz M. Bendele announces break until 31 December 2022 from his office as CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE / Dr. Bernd Schulte takes over the Management Board position for this period
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUSS MicroTec Introduces 300 mm Imprint Platform at Semicon Europa

11/15/2022 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 15.11.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Garching, November 15, 2022 – SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, extends its imprint technology to 300 mm wafers and launches its new mask aligner MA12 Gen3 at Semicon Europa. The addition to the company’s product portfolio combines photo lithography, micro- to nanoimprint, and wafer level stacking within a compact tool.

As a semi-automated mask aligner, the MA12 Gen3 opens up a large variety of imprint applications to research, pilot and high volume manufacturing. Its imprint processing capabilities for standard, advanced and high-end processes enable technology trends like face or fingerprint recognition, light carpets or augmented reality. There are many other applications in the field of LED, Micro- and Nanoelectromechanical Systems (MEMS/NEMS), microoptics, and opto-electronic sensors. High-precision parallelism between imprint stamp and substrate is mandatory for these applications. The MA12 Gen3 meets this requirement with the help of the leveling system developed by SUSS MicroTec. This gap measurement technology enables significant improvements in resolution compared to conventional methods.

Dr. Robert Wanninger, Head of Business Unit Lithography, underlines the strategic importance of the new imprint lithography platform: “It is our aim to offer our customers a full turn-key solution for micro- and nanoimprint that enables outstanding process performance. Our new MA12 imprint equipment is another step towards this goal. Providing a tool for 300 mm wafers and up to 350 x 350 mm substrates is an important part of the imprint ecosystem we are creating.”

More information on the MA12 Gen3 can be found here:
https://www.suss.com/en/products-solutions/mask-aligner/ma12-gen3

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for micropatterning in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, SUSS MicroTec drives the development of next-generation technologies such as 3D integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED production. With its global infrastructure for applications and service, SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8,000 installed systems worldwide. The headquarters of SUSS MicroTec is in Garching, near Munich, Germany. Additional information can be found at www.suss.com

Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Hosgör Sarioglu-Zoberbier
Director Corporate Marketing
Tel: +49 89 32007 397
Email: hosgoer.sarioglu@suss.com

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Key word(s): Research/Technology

15.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1487581

 
End of News EQS Media

1487581  15.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SÜSS MICROTEC SE
11/14SUSS MicroTec Tools Exclusively Enable Low-Temperature Impulse Current Bonding
EQ
11/10SUSS MicroTec records strongest quarter of order entry in Company's history – sal..
EQ
10/14Süss Microtec Se : Dr. Goetz M. Bendele announces break until 31 December 2022 from his of..
EQ
10/14Süss Microtec Se : Dr. Goetz M. Bendele announces break until 31 December 2022 from his of..
EQ
09/08Süss Microtec Se : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
08/05SÜSS MICROTEC : DZ Bank sets new Sell rating
MD
08/04SÜSS MicroTec SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
08/04Suss Microtec : Order Entry up by over 50% in the first half of the year; revenue and earn..
EQ
08/04SÜSS MicroTec SE Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Half and Full Year of Fiscal ..
CI
06/30Süss Microtec Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜSS MICROTEC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 272 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2022 15,7 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2022 36,8 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 285 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 190
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SÜSS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,92 €
Average target price 24,00 €
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd Schulte Chief Executive Officer
Oliver M. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer
David Robert Dean Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Rohe Chief Operating Officer
Myriam Jahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜSS MICROTEC SE-28.95%295
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-29.76%92 578
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.0.09%35 125
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-31.57%17 746
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-33.88%12 931
DISCO CORPORATION13.80%10 541