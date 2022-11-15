SUSS MicroTec Introduces 300 mm Imprint Platform at Semicon Europa



Garching, November 15, 2022 – SÜSS MicroTec SE, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, extends its imprint technology to 300 mm wafers and launches its new mask aligner MA12 Gen3 at Semicon Europa. The addition to the company’s product portfolio combines photo lithography, micro- to nanoimprint, and wafer level stacking within a compact tool.

As a semi-automated mask aligner, the MA12 Gen3 opens up a large variety of imprint applications to research, pilot and high volume manufacturing. Its imprint processing capabilities for standard, advanced and high-end processes enable technology trends like face or fingerprint recognition, light carpets or augmented reality. There are many other applications in the field of LED, Micro- and Nanoelectromechanical Systems (MEMS/NEMS), microoptics, and opto-electronic sensors. High-precision parallelism between imprint stamp and substrate is mandatory for these applications. The MA12 Gen3 meets this requirement with the help of the leveling system developed by SUSS MicroTec. This gap measurement technology enables significant improvements in resolution compared to conventional methods.

Dr. Robert Wanninger, Head of Business Unit Lithography, underlines the strategic importance of the new imprint lithography platform: “It is our aim to offer our customers a full turn-key solution for micro- and nanoimprint that enables outstanding process performance. Our new MA12 imprint equipment is another step towards this goal. Providing a tool for 300 mm wafers and up to 350 x 350 mm substrates is an important part of the imprint ecosystem we are creating.”

More information on the MA12 Gen3 can be found here:

https://www.suss.com/en/products-solutions/mask-aligner/ma12-gen3



About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading manufacturer of system and process solutions for micropatterning in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, SUSS MicroTec drives the development of next-generation technologies such as 3D integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED production. With its global infrastructure for applications and service, SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8,000 installed systems worldwide. The headquarters of SUSS MicroTec is in Garching, near Munich, Germany. Additional information can be found at www.suss.com

