DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021



10-March-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Garching, March 10, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE today appointed Dr. Götz Bendele, 50, as new Chief Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE with effect from May 1, 2021. He will succeed Dr. Franz Richter, whose service contract as Chief Executive Officer will end on April 30, 2021 in agreement with the Supervisory Board.

Holding a PhD in physics, Bendele has extensive international experience and in-depth knowledge of semiconductor technology and engineering. Bendele has been CEO of the technology company LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, which is listed in the SDAX and TecDax respectively, since 2018 and has made a significant contribution to the successful development of the company.

For almost 10 years, Bendele worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised companies in the semiconductor industry in Europe, the USA and Asia, before he took over the management of the solar business of chip manufacturer TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) in Europe in 2009. In Seattle (USA) he was a partner at Infosys Limited and was responsible for the consulting business for high-tech companies on the US west coast before returning to Germany in 2017.

The Supervisory Board is convinced that, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE over the long term.