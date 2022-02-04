Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SÜSS MicroTec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMHN   DE000A1K0235

SÜSS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Dr. Dietmar Meister to leave Supervisory Board

02/04/2022 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 04.02.2022 / 13:28

Garching, Germany, February 04, 2022 - Dr. Dietmar Meister has informed the company that he is stepping down as Member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Audit Committee of SUSS MicroTec SE after the statutory notice period, effective March 1, 2022.

"During the last three years, SUSS MicroTec has been able to advance significantly. It is my pleasure that, as part of the supervisory function, I have been able to accompany the development of the company's controlling and audit systems with contextual advice. In the past year, as well, additional key steps have been implemented - most recently the selection of and recommendation for the company's new auditor. Having reached this milestone, I am able to step down from the Supervisory Board at the beginning of March", explained Meister.

Dr. Meister was first elected to the Supervisory Board at the 2019 shareholders' meeting. With his long experience as CFO of a number of industrial companies, and especially as Chair of the Audit Committee, Meister has made strong contributions to the enhancement of the Finance and Controlling functions, as well as to the overall transparency of the company. In doing so, he has meaningfully supported the company's success. During each year of his term, SUSS MicroTec has seen increases in revenue and profit.

SUSS MicroTec CEO Dr. Goetz M. Bendele thanks Dr. Meister on behalf of the entire Management Board and the staff: "Since I joined SUSS MicroTec last May, Dr. Meister has been a valued advisor to the Management Board, especially supporting our Finance function. I would like to expressly thank Dr. Meister for his commitment towards the company, and for the trusted way of working together."

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, Chair Dr. David Dean thanks Dr. Meister for his support of the company during the past three years: "Dr. Meister has contributed significantly to developing SUSS MicroTec, especially the finance function. Beyond that, he has shown remarkable commitment to the company, e.g. during the CEO and Management Board searches as well as the development of a new remuneration system. For this, I wish to express the gratitude of the entire Supervisory Board."

The Supervisory Board vacancy will be filled at the latest by the May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.

About SUSS MicroTec
SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com




Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Franka Schielke
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Email: franka.schielke@suss.com


End of Media Release

Issuer: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Key word(s): Industry

04.02.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276927

 
End of News DGAP Media

1276927  04.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276927&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SÜSS MICROTEC SE
07:30aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Dr. Dietmar Meister to leave Supervisory Board
EQ
01/12SUSS MicroTec publishes first preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year and adjus..
EQ
01/12SÜSS MicroTec publishes the first preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year and a..
EQ
2021SÜSS MICROTEC : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
2021SÜSS MICROTEC : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
2021SÜSS MICROTEC : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2021SÜSS MICROTEC : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2021S MICROTEC PUBLISHES QUARTERLY REPOR : record order entry, profit and revenue growing in Q..
EQ
2021S?SS MicroTec SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2021S?SS MicroTec SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜSS MICROTEC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 261 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2021 16,0 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2021 38,7 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 350 M 400 M 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 174
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SÜSS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,30 €
Average target price 28,75 €
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Oliver M. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Rohe Chief Operating Officer
Jan Teichert Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Myriam Jahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜSS MICROTEC SE-12.86%400
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-13.25%121 220
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-18.45%23 386
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-24.72%16 314
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-6.23%11 500
DISCO CORPORATION-8.39%10 121