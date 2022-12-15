Advanced search
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Dr. Goetz M. Bendele will not return to the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE | Dr. Bernd Schulte remains in office as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

12/15/2022 | 12:44pm EST
EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Dr. Goetz M. Bendele will not return to the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE | Dr. Bernd Schulte remains in office as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

15.12.2022 / 18:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Goetz M. Bendele will not return to the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE | Dr. Bernd Schulte remains in office as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Garching, Germany, 12/15/2022 – For personal reasons and by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE, Dr. Goetz M. Bendele will not be reappointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SÜSS MicroTec SE. Dr. Bendele is thus leaving the Company. The Supervisory Board regrets Dr. Bendele's departure and thanks him for his achievements since taking office.

The office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will continue to be held by Dr. Bernd Schulte, who was delegated to the Management Board from the Supervisory Board in October in order to temporarily replace Dr. Bendele. Dr. Schulte has agreed to take over as Chief Executive Officer until the end of the delegation period, which is not to last more than one year. He will return to the Supervisory Board in October 2023 at the latest. Dr. Schulte served on the Management Board of listed company AIXTRON SE for a total of 19 years until 2021 and is very familiar with SÜSS MicroTec. The Supervisory Board has initiated a process to permanently fill the third Management Board position following the departure of Dr. Bendele next year.

Dr. David Dean, Chair of the Supervisory Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE: “We respect Dr. Bendele’s decision not to exercise his right to return to the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE and wish him all the best in his professional and private life. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I extend my thanks to him for his valuable contributions since joining the Company.”

“I would like to extend our thanks to Dr. Schulte for his willingness to continue his full commitment to SÜSS MicroTec SE in his role as Chief Executive Officer in the coming months. It has already become clear in recent weeks that his many years of industry and management experience make him enormously valuable to the Company. We are thus ensuring personnel continuity in this key function during the rest of the transition period. We are moving ahead with filling the third Management Board position quickly while also exercising appropriate due diligence,” Dr. Dean added.

Dr. Goetz M. Bendele: "It has been an extraordinary pleasure for me to lead SUSS MicroTec, a globally influential high-tech company with exceptional potential. The company looks back on a positive business development and is today on a sustainable growth path. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their dedication, experience, know-how, and creativity, and wish Dr. Schulte and them all the best and much success in the future."

Contact:
Sven Koepsel
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com
Phone: +49 89 32007151

 

About SUSS MicroTec
SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit http://www.suss.com.

 

Legal Disclaimer
All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.


Contact:
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Sven Koepsel
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Germany
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com

15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1514675

 
End of News EQS News Service

1514675  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514675&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
