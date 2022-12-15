EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Dr. Goetz M. Bendele will not return to the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE | Dr. Bernd Schulte remains in office as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)



Dr. Goetz M. Bendele will not return to the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE | Dr. Bernd Schulte remains in office as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Garching, Germany, 12/15/2022 – For personal reasons and by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE, Dr. Goetz M. Bendele will not be reappointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SÜSS MicroTec SE. Dr. Bendele is thus leaving the Company. The Supervisory Board regrets Dr. Bendele's departure and thanks him for his achievements since taking office.

The office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will continue to be held by Dr. Bernd Schulte, who was delegated to the Management Board from the Supervisory Board in October in order to temporarily replace Dr. Bendele. Dr. Schulte has agreed to take over as Chief Executive Officer until the end of the delegation period, which is not to last more than one year. He will return to the Supervisory Board in October 2023 at the latest. Dr. Schulte served on the Management Board of listed company AIXTRON SE for a total of 19 years until 2021 and is very familiar with SÜSS MicroTec. The Supervisory Board has initiated a process to permanently fill the third Management Board position following the departure of Dr. Bendele next year.

Dr. David Dean, Chair of the Supervisory Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE: “We respect Dr. Bendele’s decision not to exercise his right to return to the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE and wish him all the best in his professional and private life. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I extend my thanks to him for his valuable contributions since joining the Company.”

“I would like to extend our thanks to Dr. Schulte for his willingness to continue his full commitment to SÜSS MicroTec SE in his role as Chief Executive Officer in the coming months. It has already become clear in recent weeks that his many years of industry and management experience make him enormously valuable to the Company. We are thus ensuring personnel continuity in this key function during the rest of the transition period. We are moving ahead with filling the third Management Board position quickly while also exercising appropriate due diligence,” Dr. Dean added.

Dr. Goetz M. Bendele: "It has been an extraordinary pleasure for me to lead SUSS MicroTec, a globally influential high-tech company with exceptional potential. The company looks back on a positive business development and is today on a sustainable growth path. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their dedication, experience, know-how, and creativity, and wish Dr. Schulte and them all the best and much success in the future."

Contact:

Sven Koepsel

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com

Phone: +49 89 32007151

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit http://www.suss.com .

