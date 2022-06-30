Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SÜSS MicroTec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMHN   DE000A1K0235

SÜSS MICROTEC SE

(SMHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45 2022-06-30 am EDT
13.33 EUR   -2.70%
04:44aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:32aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/01SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SÜSS MicroTec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2022 / 10:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SÜSS MicroTec SE

b) LEI
529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0235

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.36 EUR 6978.96 EUR
14.38 EUR 10022.86 EUR
14.40 EUR 9201.60 EUR
14.42 EUR 41399.82 EUR
14.44 EUR 6931.20 EUR
14.46 EUR 21950.28 EUR
14.48 EUR 2722.24 EUR
14.50 EUR 16022.50 EUR
14.52 EUR 2613.60 EUR
14.58 EUR 2026.62 EUR
14.36 EUR 38728.92 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.4181 EUR 158598.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76515  30.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SÜSS MICROTEC SE
04:44aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:32aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/01SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/01SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/27SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/16SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12SÜSS MicroTec SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12SUSS MICROTEC : Once Again High Order Intake, as well as Revenue and Earnings Growth, in F..
EQ
05/12SÜSS MicroTec SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/11SÜSS MICROTEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SÜSS MICROTEC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 279 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net cash 2022 29,7 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 262 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 194
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
SÜSS MicroTec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÜSS MICROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,70 €
Average target price 26,50 €
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Goetz M. Bendele Chief Executive Officer
Oliver M. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer
David Robert Dean Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Rohe Chief Operating Officer
Myriam Jahn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÜSS MICROTEC SE-34.76%274
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-39.62%79 983
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-33.72%23 242
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.32%21 482
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-38.23%12 212
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-8.25%10 682