SÜSS MicroTec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2022 / 10:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Bernd Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SÜSS MicroTec SE

b) LEI

529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1K0235

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.36 EUR 6978.96 EUR 14.38 EUR 10022.86 EUR 14.40 EUR 9201.60 EUR 14.42 EUR 41399.82 EUR 14.44 EUR 6931.20 EUR 14.46 EUR 21950.28 EUR 14.48 EUR 2722.24 EUR 14.50 EUR 16022.50 EUR 14.52 EUR 2613.60 EUR 14.58 EUR 2026.62 EUR 14.36 EUR 38728.92 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.4181 EUR 158598.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

