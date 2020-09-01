Log in
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/01/2020 | 07:15am EDT

01.09.2020 / 13:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Street: Schleissheimer Strasse 90
Postal code: 85748
City: Garching
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc.
City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.09 % 0.20 % 3.29 % 19,115,538
Previous notification 2.40 % 0.90 % 3.29 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0235 0 590,453 0.00 % 3.09 %
Total 590,453 3.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities lending (right of recall) 37,729 0.20 %
    Total 37,729 0.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Canada LLC % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC % % %
- % % %
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Australia Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Aug 2020


01.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126067  01.09.2020 

© EQS 2020
