EQS-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Forecast

SUSS MicroTec adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023



27-Jul-2023 / 17:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Garching, July 27, 2023 – After a thorough analysis of the expected sales and earnings development in the second half of the year, the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE has concluded that the guidance for the full year 2023 is probably not achievable. This is due to the disappointing business development in the MicroOptics segment in the first half of 2023, combined with the uncertainty as to whether there will be a noticeable improvement in the situation in the second half of the year. In the first half of the year, sales in the MicroOptics segment fell by 40.1 % to € 13.0 million (previous year: € 21.7 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) deteriorated from € 1.4 million in the first half of 2022 to € -3.6 million in the first half of 2023. Based on current estimates, segment EBIT for the full year 2023 is expected to be € -5.5 million.

Accordingly, the company expects to achieve full-year 2023 sales in the range of € 320 million to € 340 million (previously: € 320 million to € 360 million). The company expects the gross profit margin to be in the range of 35.5 % to 37.5 % (previously: 37 % to 38 %). The EBIT margin for the full year 2023 is expected to be between 9 % and 11 % (previously: 10 % to 12 %).

The full 2023 half-year financial report will be published on August 3, 2023, as planned.



