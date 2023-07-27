SUSS MicroTec adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2023 | Preliminary results for the first half-year

EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE
/ Key word(s): Forecast
Garching, July 27, 2023 – After a thorough analysis of the expected sales and earnings development in the second half of the year, the Management Board of SÜSS MicroTec SE has concluded that the guidance for the full year 2023 is probably not achievable. This is due to the disappointing business development in the MicroOptics segment in the first half of 2023, combined with the uncertainty as to whether there will be a noticeable improvement in the situation in the second half of the year.
In the first half of the year, sales in the MicroOptics segment fell by 40.1 % to € 13.0 million (previous year: € 21.7 million). EBIT deteriorated from € 1.4 million in the first half of 2022 to € -3.6 million in the first half of 2023. Due to the uncertainties in procurement, important customers had purchased far in excess of their requirements in the past year, resulting in above-average sales growth. In the current year, these customers are now gradually reducing their high inventory levels. This effect led to a sharp drop in orders and therefore also in sales in the first half of 2023. It is not certain whether this situation will improve noticeably in the further course of this year. Based on current estimates, a segment EBIT of € -5.5 million is expected for the 2023 financial year.
Accordingly, the company expects to achieve full-year 2023 sales in the range of € 320 million to € 340 million (previously: € 320 million to € 360 million). The company expects the gross profit margin to be in the range of 35.5 % to 37.5 % (previously: 37 % to 38 %). The EBIT margin for the full year 2023 is expected to be between 9% and 11% (previously: 10 % to 12 %).
According to preliminary figures, SUSS MicroTec generated a robust order intake of € 187.5 million in the first half of 2023. In the further course of the year, order intake could benefit from the announced capacity expansions and related investments in semiconductors for AI applications. Based on preliminary figures, sales increased by 15.7 % to € 144.4 million in the first six months. In the second quarter, growth thus amounted to around 20 % after +11.2 % in the first quarter. The semiconductor core segments Advanced Backend Solutions and Photomask Solutions were thus able to more than compensate for the weak sales of the MicroOptics segment.
According to preliminary figures, the gross profit margin was 33.8 % in the first half of 2023 (previous year: 35.1 %). The weak business development in the MicroOptics segment has negatively impacted the gross profit margin by 1.8 percentage points in the year to date. EBIT increased in the first half of the year to € 8.4 million (previous year: € 5.1 million) due to the positive sales development and a higher gross profit in absolute terms, a disproportionately low increase in selling, general and administration and development expenses, and a positive currency effect according to preliminary figures. The EBIT margin in the first half of 2023 was thus 5.8 % (previous year: 4.1 %).
The full 2023 half-year financial report will be published on August 3, 2023, as planned.
About SUSS MicroTec
Legal Disclaimer
27.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-161
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|franka.schielke@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1690367
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1690367 27.07.2023 CET/CEST