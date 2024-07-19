GARCHING (dpa-AFX) - The semiconductor supplier Süss Microtec is raising its outlook for the full year after the first half of the year. The company now expects annual sales of 380 to 410 million euros, as it announced in Garching on Thursday evening. Analysts had previously expected less than the lower end of the new range. Previously, the target was 340 to 370 million euros. The gross margin is expected to be in a range of 38 to 40 percent instead of the previously targeted 35 to 38 percent. Before interest and taxes, 14 to 16 percent of sales should be retained as operating profit. Süss had previously expected an operating margin of 10 to 12 percent. The share, which has been weak in recent days, rose by almost 7 percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra close.

In the second quarter, turnover rose by a third to 99.3 million euros. Based on preliminary figures, the gross margin reached 40.5 percent after 34.4 percent a year earlier. The operating margin (EBIT) was now 15.3% - an increase of 4.6 percentage points. The company will present the detailed figures on August 7./men/he