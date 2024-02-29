GARCHING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor industry supplier Süss Microtec benefited in 2023 from the AI trend and an improved delivery situation to China towards the end of the year. Sales in continuing operations increased by 17 percent year-on-year to 304.3 million euros in 2023, of which almost 102 million euros were generated in the final quarter alone, the company announced on Thursday on the basis of preliminary results. Earnings before interest and taxes amounted to 9.1 percent of turnover last year - the company had forecast 7 to 11 percent. In absolute terms, this corresponds to a decline in the operating result of around 12 percent to 27.8 million euros. Suess explained this with higher research and development costs as well as burdens due to the company's reorganization.

The bottom line profit amounted to 4.7 million euros - after 24.5 million in the previous year. A loss in discontinued operations and costs in connection with the sale of the MicroOptics division, which was completed in January 2024, had a negative impact. The full figures for 2023 are to be published on March 27. This should also provide more information on the business outlook. According to the figures, the order backlog in continuing operations was at a record level of 452.5 million euros at the end of 2023./mis/men