Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Mobilizes Equipment Assets with Arbor Pro of Mississippi Inc. on Recovery Contract in the City of Sulphur, Louisiana

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Storm Recovery, LLC, has executed a recovery contract for work in the city of Sulphur, Louisiana for one of its national strategic partnerships, ArborPro of Mississippi, Inc. (“APM”). This contract comes after the Company’s team assessed the damages from Hurricane Laura , finalizing the assessment during the same week its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., secured a packaging agreement with Old Castle Lawn & Garden to supply Midwest chain stores .



The company and APM teams will be working together with other contractors removing dangerous trees and hangers from the right of ways. Hurricane Laura damages anticipate to total in the billions ( read article ). The crews are also hauling away storm debris to temporary debris management sites (“TDMS”), which helps in providing extra time for proper disposal in disaster-impacted areas and to facilitate the reconstruction process.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Our teams are committed to the cleanup process and helping the wonderful people of Louisiana get back on their feet again. Our database of subcontractors is growing daily as the clean-up efforts begin.”

APM’s CEO Aaron Miller adds, “I’m proud to be a part of this disaster recovery clean up and with our relationship with National Storm Recovery. Our combined resources and decades of experience will speed the recovery process.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

For additional information regarding SGTM’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation . For more information about the Company’s Mulch Manufacturing subsidiary, visit https://mulchmfg.com/ .

