Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund announced that distributions of $0.04167 for the first quarter of 2024. Record dates are January 31, 2024, February 29, 2024 and March 31, 2024 respectively. The dividends will be payable on February 15, 2024, March 15, 2024 and April 15, 2024 respectively.
