Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based closed-ended investment trust. The investment objectives of the Fund are to provide holders of units with stable monthly cash distributions and enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund's investment portfolio. The Fund utilizes an investment strategy comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that are creating and transforming the green property and related sectors by employing or developing sustainable property management practices or materials (Sustainable Real Estate Issuers). Middlefield Limited is both the manager and trustee of the Fund (the Manager). Middlefield Capital Corporation (MCC) is the advisor to the Fund.