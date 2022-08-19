Log in
    SUTI   US86936P3001

SUTIMCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUTI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:29 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.000250 USD   -16.67%
08/19SUTIMCO INTERNATIONAL : Q2 Disclosure Report
PU
05/02NFT and blockchain creation, new Cryptocurrency, and new business Developments
AQ
05/02SutimCo Inc. Announces the Launch of SUTI Cryptocurrency
CI
SUTIMCo International : Q2 Disclosure Report

08/19/2022 | 11:26pm EDT
SUTIMCo International, Inc.

FORM 10-Q

(Quarterly Report)

Filed 07/21/22 for the Period Ending 6/30/22

Telephone

214-418-6940

Symbol

SUTI

SIC Code

3990 - Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries

Fiscal Year

12/31

1 | P a g e

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  1. Quarterly Report Under Section 13 or 15(d) Of The Securities Exchange
    Act of 1934

For the Quarterly Period ended June 30, 2022

[ ] Transition Report pursuant to 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

SUTIMCo International, Inc.

(Exact name of small business issuer as specified in its charter)

Wyoming

86-2002693

------------------------------

-------------------

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

Incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

1712 Pioneer Ave

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(Address of principal executive offices)

214-418-6940(Issuer's telephone number)

Check whether the issuer: (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90

days Yes [X] No [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (ss.232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes [X] No [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). [ ] Yes [X] No

State the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 2,969,209,834shares of $0.0001 par value common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

2 | P a g e

SUTIMCo International, Inc.

1712 Pioneer Ave

Cheyenne, WY 82001

________________________________

214-418-6940 ev24903@gmail.com 1311

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,969,209,834

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,969,209,834

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,169,209,834

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the
    Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

3 | P a g e

  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

SUTIMCo International, Inc. was incorporated in Wyoming in 2006.

Status: Active / Current

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1712 Pioneer Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

2504 Northcrest Dr. Plano, TX 75075

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

SUTI

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

869 36P 300

Par or stated value:

.0001

Total shares authorized:

8,000,000,000 as of date: 05/26/22

Total shares outstanding:

5,169,209,834 as of date: 05/26/22

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

3.971.330.957

as of date: 10/19/16

Total number of shareholders of record:

51

as of date: 05/26/22

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

4 | P a g e

Transfer Agent

Name:

Signature Stock Transfer, INC.

14673 Midway Road - Suite 220

Addison, TX 75001

Phone:

972-612-4120

Email:

info@signaturestocktransfer.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date

Common:

Preferred:

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

