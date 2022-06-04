Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRO   US8693671021

SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.

(STRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sutro Biopharma : 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting – Abstract

06/04/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STRO-002-GM2: A Phase 1 Open-Label, Safety, Pharmacokinetic and Preliminary Efficacy Study of STRO-002, an Anti-Folate Receptor Alpha Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Combination with Bevacizumab in Patients With Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (Including Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancers)

Disclaimer

Sutro Biopharma Inc. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 20:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
06/03Sutro Biopharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
06/02SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Bill Newell, CEO Interviewed by Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath on I Am Bio P..
PU
06/02SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Participated in a Clinical Trial, “Egg-Derived Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Imm..
PU
06/02Sutro Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/23Piper Sandler Reduces Sutro Biopharma's Price Target to $14 From $29, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
05/23Piper Sandler Adjusts Sutro Biopharma Price Target to $14 From $29, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
05/10Wedbush Cuts Sutro Biopharma's Price Target to $20 From $30, Citing Launch Timelines, C..
MT
05/09SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/09Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (STRO) SUTRO BIOPHARMA Posts Q1 Revenue $5.9M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -151 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,49 $
Average target price 26,75 $
Spread / Average Target 496%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Newell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Albini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Connie L. Matsui Chairman
Henry Heinsohn Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Trevor Hallam Chief Scientific Officer & President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.-69.83%211
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.62%79 586
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.70%68 911
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.19%67 918
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-23.56%39 452
BIONTECH SE-38.83%38 324