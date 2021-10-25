Sutro Biopharma : Extern, Protein Expression and Bioconjugation

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is seeking a driven and talented Extern to join our Protein Biochemistry team as we change the future of oncology. While collaborating with cross-functional departments, you will play a key role in maximizing our technology and progressing our novel therapeutics. We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of patients, both as individuals and as part of a team. Sutro's Extern Program is aimed at graduates, who have completed a MS or BS, with the goal of going to med school or grad school. The assignment duration would be for one-year period, with the opportunity to extend an additional 6 months.

Responsibilities:

Test protein expression at microtiter plate scale (microliter) to flower plate scale (milliliter)

Perform bioconjugation to support Sutro's drug discovery effort

Analyze drug to antibody ratio using MALDI-TOF

Evaluate quality of protein using RP-HPLC, SEC, SDS-PAGE

Qualifications:

BS or MS in Chemistry, Biology, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology

Sound exciting? Apply today and join our team!

Please submit resume for Req. #2215 to jobs@sutrobio.com. Please visit our website atwww.sutrobio.com for more information.

Sutro provides a competitive benefits package that includes a choice of health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, flexible spending accounts, 401K plan, PTO, ESPP (Employee Stock Purchase Plan) and stockoptions.

As an equal opportunity employer, we believe in fostering a culture that is inclusive and values diversity in background and opinions. Sutro Biopharma hires extraordinary individuals into every position in the company and is committed to the diversity of our team. Our company progresses without regard of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious belief, age, disability or citizenship status. We are dedicated to creating a safe environmentwhere our employees can grow and succeed together.

Salaries listed on jobsites may not be representative of salary ranges at Sutro Biopharma.

Please be advised, inquiries or resumes from recruiters will not be accepted.

Company Overview

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generationoncology therapeutics.

Sutro is dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved

therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need. To date, Sutro's platform has led to cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, ADCs, vaccines and bispecific antibodies directed at precedented targets in clinical indications where thecurrent standard of care is suboptimal.

The platform allows it to accelerate discovery and development of potential first-in-class and best-in- class molecules through rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.

In addition to developing its own oncology pipeline, Sutro is collaborating with select pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discover and develop novel, next-generation therapeutics. As the pace of clinical development accelerates, Sutro and its partners are developing therapeutics designed to more efficiently kill tumors without harminghealthy cells.