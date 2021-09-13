Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRO   US8693671021

SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.

(STRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sutro Biopharma : Senior Scientist, Analytical & Formulation Development

09/13/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

Sutro is dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need. To date, Sutro's platform has led to cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, ADCs, vaccines and bispecific antibodies directed at precedented targets in clinical indications where the current standard of care is suboptimal.

The platform allows it to accelerate discovery and development of potential first-in-class and best-in-class molecules through rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.

In addition to developing its own oncology pipeline, Sutro is collaborating with select pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discover and develop novel, next-generation therapeutics. As the pace of clinical development accelerates, Sutro and its partners are developing therapeutics designed to more efficiently kill tumors without harming healthy cells.

Sutro Biopharma is seeking a Senior Scientist to join our Analytical and Formulation Development group to lead the Formulation Development team which supports Sutro's clinical candidate pipeline of antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, and additional novel protein/conjugate therapeutics. While collaborating with cross-functional departments, you will play a key role in maximizing our technology and progressing our novel therapeutics. We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of patients, both as individuals and as part of a team.

Responsibilities:

The candidate will lead formulation development efforts for protein intermediates, drug substance and drug product. This position will lead interactions with cross-functional areas such as research and process development groups. This position will provide input and data for regulatory filings, and actively communicate and collaborate with colleagues and third-party vendors to ensure optimal execution and record of formulation activities. This position will have direct reports.

Qualifications:

  • PhD in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology or related scientific field and 5+ years of industry experience in the characterization of large molecule biologics is required or MS in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology or related
  • scientific field and 10+ years of industry experience in the characterization of large molecule biologics is required.
  • Requires a strong background in formulation development for large molecule biologics, preferably also ADCs. This position will develop formulations to support discovery teams for PK, drug safety and pharmacology studies in animals, and develop formulations for lead drug candidates for clinical to commercial dosage forms. Experience in IND-enabling stability study design and management is preferred.
  • Demonstrated proficiency in both hands-on analytical work, the ability to manage activities and solve analytical challenges at CDMOs, and experience reviewing and organizing analytical data.
  • Experience with drug product/biophysical characterization - DSC, FT-IR/CD MFI and other subvisible methods, KF, development of lyophilization compatible formulation, and experience with studies to support intravenous dilution and IV or subcutaneous administration is preferred.
  • Demonstrated leadership ability, including a commitment to mentorship and development of personnel.
  • Flexibility to work on multiple projects in a fast-paced environment is essential.
  • Good communication skills are essential.

Sound exciting? Apply today and join our team!

Please submit resume for Req. #2203 to jobs@sutrobio.com. Please visit our website at www.sutrobio.com for more information.

Sutro provides a competitive benefits package that includes a choice of health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, flexible spending accounts, 401K plan, PTO, ESPP (Employee Stock Purchase Plan) and stock options.

As an equal opportunity employer, we believe in fostering a culture that is inclusive and values diversity in background and opinions. Sutro Biopharma hires extraordinary individuals into every position in the company and is committed to the diversity of our team. Our company progresses without regard of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious belief, age, disability or citizenship status. We are dedicated to creating a safe environment where our employees can grow and succeed together.

Salaries listed on jobsites may not be representative of salary ranges at Sutro Biopharma.

Please be advised, inquiries or resumes from recruiters will not be accepted.

Disclaimer

Sutro Biopharma Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
03:02pSUTRO BIOPHARMA : Senior Scientist, Analytical & Formulation Development
PU
09/09SUTRO BIOPHARMA : 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference – Present..
PU
09/01SUTRO BIOPHARMA : to Participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conf..
PR
08/18SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Cancer Drug Candidate STRO-002 Gets US FDA's Fast Track Design..
MT
08/18SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Announces STRO-002 FDA Fast Track Designation for Patients wit..
PR
08/18Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Announces STRO-002 FDA Fast Track Designation for Patie..
CI
08/18Sutro Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for STRO-002 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
DJ
08/11SUTRO BIOPHARMA : 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference 2021..
PU
08/10SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Wedbush Adjusts Sutro Biopharma's Price Target to $37 From $34..
MT
08/09SUTRO BIOPHARMA : Swings to Loss, Revenue Rises in Q2
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -96,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 917 M 917 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,88 $
Average target price 32,71 $
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Newell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Albini Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Connie L. Matsui Chairman
Henry Heinsohn Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Trevor Hallam Chief Scientific Officer & President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.-8.43%917
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.85%89 008
BIONTECH SE328.35%84 337
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.65%67 630
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.43%64 267
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.21%48 920