Sutro Biopharma : Senior Scientist, Analytical & Formulation Development

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

Sutro is dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need. To date, Sutro's platform has led to cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, ADCs, vaccines and bispecific antibodies directed at precedented targets in clinical indications where the current standard of care is suboptimal.

The platform allows it to accelerate discovery and development of potential first-in-class and best-in-class molecules through rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.

In addition to developing its own oncology pipeline, Sutro is collaborating with select pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discover and develop novel, next-generation therapeutics. As the pace of clinical development accelerates, Sutro and its partners are developing therapeutics designed to more efficiently kill tumors without harming healthy cells.

Sutro Biopharma is seeking a Senior Scientist to join our Analytical and Formulation Development group to lead the Formulation Development team which supports Sutro's clinical candidate pipeline of antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, and additional novel protein/conjugate therapeutics. While collaborating with cross-functional departments, you will play a key role in maximizing our technology and progressing our novel therapeutics. We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of patients, both as individuals and as part of a team.

Responsibilities:

The candidate will lead formulation development efforts for protein intermediates, drug substance and drug product. This position will lead interactions with cross-functional areas such as research and process development groups. This position will provide input and data for regulatory filings, and actively communicate and collaborate with colleagues and third-party vendors to ensure optimal execution and record of formulation activities. This position will have direct reports.

Qualifications:

PhD in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology or related scientific field and 5+ years of industry experience in the characterization of large molecule biologics is required or MS in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology or related

scientific field and 10+ years of industry experience in the characterization of large molecule biologics is required.

Requires a strong background in formulation development for large molecule biologics, preferably also ADCs. This position will develop formulations to support discovery teams for PK, drug safety and pharmacology studies in animals, and develop formulations for lead drug candidates for clinical to commercial dosage forms. Experience in IND-enabling stability study design and management is preferred.

Demonstrated proficiency in both hands-on analytical work, the ability to manage activities and solve analytical challenges at CDMOs, and experience reviewing and organizing analytical data.

Experience with drug product/biophysical characterization - DSC, FT-IR/CD MFI and other subvisible methods, KF, development of lyophilization compatible formulation, and experience with studies to support intravenous dilution and IV or subcutaneous administration is preferred.

Demonstrated leadership ability, including a commitment to mentorship and development of personnel.

Flexibility to work on multiple projects in a fast-paced environment is essential.

Good communication skills are essential.

