Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) enabled by its integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF, and its site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+. It provides two wholly owned ADCs in the clinic, namely luveltamab tazevibulin (STRO-002 or luvelta) and STRO-001. STRO-002 is an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha (FolRa) for patients with FolRa-expressing cancers, including ovarian cancer. In addition, it uses luvelta to treat pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory CBFA2T3-GLIS2 and acute myeloid leukemia. STRO-001 is an ADC directed against CD74, for patients with B-cell malignancies, such as multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Its preclinical product candidate, STRO-003, is a single homogeneous ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1), developed for the treatment of solid tumors.

