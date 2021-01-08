Log in
Sutton Harbour Group plc    SUH   GB0008659202

SUTTON HARBOUR GROUP PLC

(SUH)
Lockdown in Sutton Harbour: takeaways, online orders and virtual tours

01/08/2021 | 11:10am EST
We will be using our blog and social media channels to update you on the local businesses still operating, with information about how you can support them, and how you can still enjoy Sutton Harbour safely during the lockdown period whilst adhering to social distancing rules.

You can still support the fantastic range of businesses that call Sutton Harbour their home by ordering from them online, engaging with them on social media - and visiting them again once they reopen.

You can also #ShareaSmile to help support local businesses. The Share a Smile campaign launched by our tenant PKF-Francis Clark aims to support tourism and leisure businesses and attractions across the South West by encouraging people to recommend their favourites on social media using #ShareaSmile.

Disclaimer

Sutton Harbour Group plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:09:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6,56 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
Net income 2020 -0,99 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net Debt 2020 23,5 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,63x
EV / Sales 2020 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 18,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Howard Beinhaker Executive Chairman
Corey Benjamin Beinhaker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Natasha Claire Gadsdon Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Sean Jonathan Swales Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Scott Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUTTON HARBOUR GROUP PLC0.00%34
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.0.56%91 733
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.40%50 759
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.7.47%20 129
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-0.42%19 535
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.64%15 582
