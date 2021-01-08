Lockdown in Sutton Harbour: takeaways, online orders and virtual tours

We will be using our blog and social media channels to update you on the local businesses still operating, with information about how you can support them, and how you can still enjoy Sutton Harbour safely during the lockdown period whilst adhering to social distancing rules.

You can still support the fantastic range of businesses that call Sutton Harbour their home by ordering from them online, engaging with them on social media - and visiting them again once they reopen.

You can also #ShareaSmile to help support local businesses. The Share a Smile campaign launched by our tenant PKF-Francis Clark aims to support tourism and leisure businesses and attractions across the South West by encouraging people to recommend their favourites on social media using #ShareaSmile.

