TRADING UPDATES: Sutton reports record season, Uniphar takeover fails

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Sutton Harbour Group PLC - Plymouth, England-based marine and waterfront regeneration specialist - Net asset value per share on September 30 is 43.42 pence, marginally up from 43.26p on March 31, while total net assets increase to GBP56.4 million from GBP56.2 million. Pretax profit in the six months that ended September 30 is GBP223,000, down 32% from GBP327,000 a year earlier. Revenue is up 16% to GBP4.4 million from GBP3.8 million, but cost of sales up 25% to GBP3.0 million from GBP2.4 million. Reports record summer marinas season and strong parking results. Has new developments vision to realise growth and longer-term sustainability for its core harbour asset.

----------

VSA Capital Group PLC - London-based international investment banking and broking firm - Pretax loss in the six months that ended September 30 is GBP841,000, widening from GBP235,000. Turnover is down 30% to GBP846,000 from GBP1.2 million. "Since last year's interim report, the world has completely changed and market conditions have done a total U-turn. Deal flow has dried up and liquidity to invest has almost disappeared completely. This is an industry-wide problem and is causing many firms to reconsider their approach to the future," says Chief Executive Officer Andrew Monk. VSA Capital says it has a strong balance sheet and is cautiously optimistic about 2023.

----------

Fulham Shore PLC - London-based owner and operator of The Real Greek and Franco Manca restaurant chains - Pretax profit in the six months that ended September 25 is GBP860,000, down 72% from GBP3.1 million a year earlier. SRevenue is up 26% to GBP49.9 million from GBP39.5 million, while cost of sales is up 26% to GBP30.6 million from GBP24.2 million. Administrative expenses are up 29% to GBP15.2 million from GBP11.8 million. Opens 13 new restaurants during the half-year period. Opens 2 new Franco Manca restaurants and 2 new The Real Greek restaurants since. "Trading during the first two months of the second half of the financial year was well ahead of the comparable periods in 2019 and 2021, at 46% and 12% respectively," says Executive Chair David Page.

----------

ActiveOps PLC - Reading, England-based management process automation software provider for back-office operations - Paddy Deller resigns as chief financial officer. Deller will remain with the company to ensure a smooth handover, as the board commences its search for a successor. "Paddy has been a great asset to ActiveOps over the last seven years, supporting Richard and the team through several successful acquisitions, and substantially simplifying and improving the internal financial systems of the business ahead of the company's initial public offering on AIM in 2021. While we will be sad to see him go, he leaves the business on a strong financial footing," says Chair Sean Finnan, referring to Chief Executive Officer Richard Jeffery.

----------

Uniphar PLC - Dublin-based healthcare business focusing on pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers - Proposed acquisition of Irish pharmacy services firm Navi Group will not progress to completion, as the Irish Competition & Consumer Protection Commission does not clear the acquisition, initially proposed in December 2021. Says both Uniphar and Navi engaged extensively with the Irish CCPC and supported its review process of the proposed transaction. Says Navi is a longstanding partner of Uniphar. Expects both parties will continue to work closely together to support shared customer base of independent community pharmacies.

----------

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.