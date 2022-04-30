Suumaya Industries : Fraud/Default/Arrest

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

SUUMAYA

CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879

Date: April 30, 2022

The Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Block‐G Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai‐400051.

Symbol: SUULD

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing

Regulations", as amended) read with Schedule III to the said Regulations and basis on the directions received from Securities Exchange Board of India ('SEBI'), you are requested to note that Company's

Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Ushik Gala was taken for questioning by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on February 25, 2022, for questioning related to frivolous and baseless FIR filed by one party on February 12, 2022. Mr. Ushik Gala was further granted bail by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on March 14, 2022, based on the undertaking executed by Mr. Gala and consented to by the complainant.

The Matter is sub-judice and hence the impact on the Company cannot be ascertained. The Company commits to cooperate with the authorities.

Further, a quashing application to quash the FIR has been filed vide application no. WP/1109/2022 on behalf of Mr. Ushik Gala in the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay and the matter was listed for hearing on April 22, 2022, and further adjourned and listed for hearing on June 29, 2022.

This clarification is without prejudice and the Company humbly submits that it shall publish a detailed clarification as and when it comes with possession of further information in the issue at hand.

For Suumaya Industries Limited

(Formerly Known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

Ushik Gala

Chairman & Managing Director DIN: 06995765