Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Suumaya Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUULD   INE591Q01016

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SUULD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:36 am EDT
92.35 INR   -4.84%
02/14Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Sumit Pal Singh as Managing Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suumaya Industries : Fraud/Default/Arrest

04/30/2022 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

SUUMAYA

CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879

Date: April 30, 2022

To

The Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Block‐G Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai‐400051.

Symbol: SUULD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing

Regulations", as amended) read with Schedule III to the said Regulations and basis on the directions received from Securities Exchange Board of India ('SEBI'), you are requested to note that Company's

Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Ushik Gala was taken for questioning by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on February 25, 2022, for questioning related to frivolous and baseless FIR filed by one party on February 12, 2022. Mr. Ushik Gala was further granted bail by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on March 14, 2022, based on the undertaking executed by Mr. Gala and consented to by the complainant.

The Matter is sub-judice and hence the impact on the Company cannot be ascertained. The Company commits to cooperate with the authorities.

Further, a quashing application to quash the FIR has been filed vide application no. WP/1109/2022 on behalf of Mr. Ushik Gala in the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay and the matter was listed for hearing on April 22, 2022, and further adjourned and listed for hearing on June 29, 2022.

This clarification is without prejudice and the Company humbly submits that it shall publish a detailed clarification as and when it comes with possession of further information in the issue at hand.

You are requested to take the above-mentioned information on your records.

Yours faithfully,

For Suumaya Industries Limited

(Formerly Known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

Ushik Gala

Chairman & Managing Director DIN: 06995765

Registered Office:

Corporate Office:

T : 022 4971 2096

5/F, D-Wing, Malad Industrial Estate,

20th Floor, B-Wing, Lotus Corporate

T : 022 6921 8000

Kachpada, Ramchandra Lane Extn,

Park, Near Jay Coach, Off- Western Express

E :silinfo@suumaya.com

Malad (West), Mumbai - 400064.

Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai - 400063.

W :www.suumaya.com

Disclaimer

Suumaya Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 12:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
02/14Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Sumit Pal Singh as Managing Directo..
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Sumit Pal Singh, Jt as Chief Execut..
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Approves to Declare Final Dividend for the Financial Year 20..
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Heena Shah as Company Secretary and..
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Period Ended 30 June 2021
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
CI
2021Suumaya Industries Limited Accepts the Resignation of Himanshu Ahuja as Additional Non-..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 623 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2021 4 061 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net cash 2021 552 M 7,22 M 7,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,63x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 4 104 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suumaya Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ushik Mahesh Gala Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Jayantilal Khimawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Ishtiaq Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sharad Deoraj Jain Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Shruti Chaudhary Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-34.69%54
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-14.79%328 719
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.41%45 399
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-26.71%20 827
VF CORPORATION-28.98%20 223
MONCLER S.P.A.-21.46%14 231