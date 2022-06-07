Suumaya Industries : Press Release

Suumaya Industries Ltd - Business Update

June 08, 2022: Suumaya Industries Ltd (NSE listed company with NSE Code: SUULD) is an emerging Diversified Conglomerate Group is endeavouring to contribute to the Economic Development of the Country. The company is building an integrated Agri Value Chain with focussed from "Seed to Fork".

During FY2021-22, the company posted strong performance with Total Standalone Revenues of INR 6,754.23 crores, standalone EBIDTA of INR 879.11 crores and standalone PAT of INR

429.91 crores with a consolidated total revenues of INR 12,816.24 crores, consolidated EBITDA of INR 1,324.36 crores and consolidated PAT of INR 872.56 crores. Diversification into Agri Commodities business is reaping handsome fruits for the company.

The company has expanded the product basket from staples to value added Agri commodities like spices, fruits & vegetables etc so as to diversify its portfolio and also a step to enhance the margins. The company has even managed to widen its geographic presence, which has also aided the strong performance.

Mr Ushik Gala, Chairman & Managing Director of Suumaya Industries Limited said, "The company is redefining its Agri business with sustained focus on an integrated model from Sourcing to Value addition. To achieve the same, the company is exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The overall model would be supported with robust technology platform positioning it as a Unique Agri Tech Company bringing substantial value to the company. The company is undertaking various restructuring initiatives within the organization in terms of its Organization Structure and also Business model to realign in line with its long-termvision of being a formidable player within the Agri Value Chain."

Core Textile business of branded apparels is witnessing improved traction in line with revival of economic activity. The company is gearing up draw down its Textile Business strategy especially in the Modern Trade - EBOs, LFRs and online model. It is extensively working on establishing its foothold in the Modern Trade and cater to the Brand aspirations of its customers.