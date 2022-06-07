Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Suumaya Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    SUULD   INE591Q01016

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SUULD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/08 12:11:01 am EDT
87.80 INR   -2.55%
06/07SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Press Release
PU
05/31Suumaya Industries Limited agreed to acquire an additional 36% stake in Suumaya Trends Private Limited.
CI
05/30Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suumaya Industries : Press Release

06/07/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
Suumaya Industries Ltd - Business Update

June 08, 2022: Suumaya Industries Ltd (NSE listed company with NSE Code: SUULD) is an emerging Diversified Conglomerate Group is endeavouring to contribute to the Economic Development of the Country. The company is building an integrated Agri Value Chain with focussed from "Seed to Fork".

During FY2021-22, the company posted strong performance with Total Standalone Revenues of INR 6,754.23 crores, standalone EBIDTA of INR 879.11 crores and standalone PAT of INR

429.91 crores with a consolidated total revenues of INR 12,816.24 crores, consolidated EBITDA of INR 1,324.36 crores and consolidated PAT of INR 872.56 crores. Diversification into Agri Commodities business is reaping handsome fruits for the company.

The company has expanded the product basket from staples to value added Agri commodities like spices, fruits & vegetables etc so as to diversify its portfolio and also a step to enhance the margins. The company has even managed to widen its geographic presence, which has also aided the strong performance.

Mr Ushik Gala, Chairman & Managing Director of Suumaya Industries Limited said, "The company is redefining its Agri business with sustained focus on an integrated model from Sourcing to Value addition. To achieve the same, the company is exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The overall model would be supported with robust technology platform positioning it as a Unique Agri Tech Company bringing substantial value to the company. The company is undertaking various restructuring initiatives within the organization in terms of its Organization Structure and also Business model to realign in line with its long-termvision of being a formidable player within the Agri Value Chain."

Core Textile business of branded apparels is witnessing improved traction in line with revival of economic activity. The company is gearing up draw down its Textile Business strategy especially in the Modern Trade - EBOs, LFRs and online model. It is extensively working on establishing its foothold in the Modern Trade and cater to the Brand aspirations of its customers.

About Suumaya Industries Ltd:

Suumaya Industries Ltd is a NSE listed company (NSE Code: SUULD) established in the year 2011 and backed by experienced promoters with over three decades of experience in the Textile Industry. The company has positioned itself as a highly creative brand for exquisite fashion and world's finest collection of Indo-Western Designer Kurtis. The company has diversified into the Agri Business as a part of its strategy - "Suumaya 2.0 Strategy".

For more information contact:

Mr Sunil Sharma

Company Secretary

Telephone: +91 99208 88327 | Email: sil.cs@suumaya.com

Disclaimer

Suumaya Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 03:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 128 B 1 651 M 1 651 M
Net income 2022 8 726 M 112 M 112 M
Net cash 2022 5 825 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,71x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 5 058 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Ushik Mahesh Gala Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Jayantilal Khimawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Ishtiaq Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sharad Deoraj Jain Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Shruti Chaudhary Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-37.98%63
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-15.57%330 501
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.95%38 500
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.78%21 101
VF CORPORATION-31.60%19 404
MONCLER S.P.A.-28.02%13 235