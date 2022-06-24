Suumaya Industries : Resignation

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879
SUUMAYA
Reference No. SUULD/NSE/22-23/19
Date: June 24, 2022
To,
The Manager,
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange Limited Emerge
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot NO. C/1, G Block,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
Mumbai 400051, Maharashtra
Symbol: SUULD
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Independent Director.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as amended (the "Listing Regulations"), we, Suumaya Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) (the "Company"), would inform you that, Ms. Shruti Chaudhary (DIN: 02880771) , the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has resigned from her said position w.e.f. June 24 2022, due the reasons as provided in her resignation letter.
Further, in compliance with the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith following annexures:
The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A;
Resignation letter dated June 24 2022.
Kindly take the above on your records.
For Suumaya Industries Limited
(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)
ushik mahesh gala
Digitally signed by ushik mahesh gala Date: 2022.06.24 19:14:36 +05'30'
Ushik Gala
Chairman and Managing Director
DIN: 06995765
Registered Office:
Corporate Office:
T : 022 4971 2096
5/F, D-Wing, Malad Industrial Estate,
20th Floor, B-Wing, Lotus Corporate
T : 022 6921 8000
Kachpada, Ramchandra Lane Extn,
Park, Near Jay Coach, Off- Western Express
E : silinfo@suumaya.com
Malad (West), Mumbai - 400064.
Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai - 400063.
W : www.suumaya.com
SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879
SUUMAYA
Annexure A
Resignation of Ms. Shruti Chaudhary as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company
Name
Ms. Shruti Chaudhary, (DIN: 02880771)
Reason for change
Resignation due to pre-occupation.
Ms. Shruti Chaudhary has expressed her intention to resign as
Independent Director of the company with effect from the closure of
the business hours of June 24 2022.
There is no other material reasons for her resignation as provided in her
Suumaya Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 14:35:01 UTC.