    SUULD   INE591Q01016

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SUULD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-24 am EDT
68.95 INR   -0.93%
Suumaya Industries : Resignation

06/24/2022 | 10:36am EDT
SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879

SUUMAYA

Reference No. SUULD/NSE/22-23/19

Date: June 24, 2022

To,

The Manager,

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange Limited Emerge

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot NO. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai 400051, Maharashtra

Symbol: SUULD

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Independent Director.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as amended (the "Listing Regulations"), we, Suumaya Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) (the "Company"), would inform you that, Ms. Shruti Chaudhary (DIN: 02880771) , the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has resigned from her said position w.e.f. June 24 2022, due the reasons as provided in her resignation letter.

Further, in compliance with the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith following annexures:

  1. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A;
  2. Resignation letter dated June 24 2022.

Kindly take the above on your records.

For Suumaya Industries Limited

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

ushik mahesh gala

Digitally signed by ushik mahesh gala Date: 2022.06.24 19:14:36 +05'30'

Ushik Gala

Chairman and Managing Director

DIN: 06995765

Registered Office:

Corporate Office:

T : 022 4971 2096

5/F, D-Wing, Malad Industrial Estate,

20th Floor, B-Wing, Lotus Corporate

T : 022 6921 8000

Kachpada, Ramchandra Lane Extn,

Park, Near Jay Coach, Off- Western Express

E : silinfo@suumaya.com

Malad (West), Mumbai - 400064.

Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai - 400063.

W : www.suumaya.com

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879

SUUMAYA

Annexure A

Resignation of Ms. Shruti Chaudhary as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company

Name

Ms. Shruti Chaudhary, (DIN: 02880771)

Reason for change

Resignation due to pre-occupation.

Ms. Shruti Chaudhary has expressed her intention to resign as

Independent Director of the company with effect from the closure of

the business hours of June 24 2022.

There is no other material reasons for her resignation as provided in her

resignation letter.

Date of Resignation

June 24 2022

(Closure of Business hours)

Brief Profile

Not Applicable

Disclosure of

relationship

between Directors

Not Applicable

(in case appointment of a

Director)

Other directorship in Listed

Nil

Entities and category

Membership

of Board

Nil

Committee

Registered Office:

Corporate Office:

T : 022 4971 2096

5/F, D-Wing, Malad Industrial Estate,

20th Floor, B-Wing, Lotus Corporate

T : 022 6921 8000

Kachpada, Ramchandra Lane Extn,

Park, Near Jay Coach, Off- Western Express

E : silinfo@suumaya.com

Malad (West), Mumbai - 400064.

Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai - 400063.

W : www.suumaya.com

Disclaimer

Suumaya Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 14:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 128 B 1 640 M 1 640 M
Net income 2022 8 726 M 112 M 112 M
Net cash 2022 5 825 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,71x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 3 871 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suumaya Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ushik Mahesh Gala Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Jayantilal Khimawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Ishtiaq Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sharad Deoraj Jain Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Shruti Chaudhary Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-50.78%50
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-22.15%292 096
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-26.85%35 469
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-24.37%21 490
VF CORPORATION-37.53%17 769
MONCLER S.P.A.-40.94%10 455