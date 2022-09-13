Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Suumaya Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUULD   INE591Q01016

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SUULD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:14 2022-09-13 am EDT
45.75 INR   +2.81%
08:20aSUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Resignation
PU
09/07SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Appointment
PU
08/12Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suumaya Industries : Resignation

09/13/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
022 6921 8000

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879

Reference No. SUULD/NSE/22-23/46

Date: September 13, 2022

To,

The Manager,

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange Limited Emerge

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot NO. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai 400051, Maharashtra

Symbol: SUULD

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Independent Director.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as amended (the "Listing Regulations"), we, Suumaya Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) (the "Company"), would inform you that, Dr. Narendra Mairpady (DIN: 00536905) , the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has resigned from his said position w.e.f. September 13, 2022, due to the reasons as provided in his resignation letter.

Further, in compliance with the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith following annexures:

  1. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A;
  2. Resignation letter dated September 13, 2022

Kindly take the above on your records.

For Suumaya Industries Limited

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

ushik mahesh gala

Digitally signed by ushik mahesh gala Date: 2022.09.13 16:51:50 +05'30'

Ushik Gala

Chairman and Managing Director

DIN: 06995765

Registered Office : Wing A, B & F, Unit No. 2001-2002, 20th Floor, Lotus Corporate Park, Near Jai Coach,

Western Express Highway, Goregaon, Mumbai - 400063

silinfo@suumaya.com www.suumaya.com

022 6921 8000

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879

Annexure A

Resignation of Dr. Narendra Mairpady as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company

Name

Dr. Narendra Mairpady, (DIN: 00536905)

Reason for change

Resignation due to not be able to devote enough time and attention.

Dr. Narendra Mairpady has expressed his intention to resign as

Independent Director of the company with effect from the closure of

the business hours of September 13, 2022.

There is no other material reasons for his resignation as provided in his

resignation letter.

Date of Resignation

September 13, 2022 (Closure of Business hours)

Brief Profile

Not Applicable

Disclosure of

relationship

between Directors

Not Applicable

(in case appointment of a

Director)

Other

directorship

in

He is Non-Executive Independent Director in the following Listed

Listed

Entities

and

Entities:

category

1.

KESAR ENTERPRISES LIMITED

2.

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

3. EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

4.

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED

Membership

of Board

Audit Committee - Member

Committee

KESAR ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Nomination & Remuneration

Committee - Member

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Risk Management Committee -

Member

Audit Committee - Chairperson

EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPACT

Nomination & Remuneration

Committee - Chairperson

TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Stakeholder Relationship

Committee - Chairperson

FIBRE FOILS LIMITED

Audit Committee - Member

MAHINDRA FIRST CHOICE WHEELS

Audit Committee - Chairman

Nomination & Remuneration

LIMITED

Committee - Member

MAHINDRA RURAL HOUSING

Audit Committee - Member

Risk Management Committee -

FINANCE LIMITED

Member

Registered Office : Wing A, B & F, Unit No. 2001-2002, 20th Floor, Lotus Corporate Park, Near Jai Coach,

Western Express Highway, Goregaon, Mumbai - 400063

silinfo@suumaya.com www.suumaya.com

Disclaimer

Suumaya Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 12:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
08:20aSUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Resignation
PU
09/07SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Appointment
PU
08/12Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
08/02SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
06/24SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Resignation
PU
06/07SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Press Release
PU
05/31Suumaya Industries Limited agreed to acquire an additional 36% stake in Suumaya Trends ..
CI
05/30Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/30Suumaya Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/30SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES : Fraud/Default/Arrest
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 623 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2021 4 061 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net cash 2021 552 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,26x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 2 498 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suumaya Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ushik Mahesh Gala Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Jayantilal Khimawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Ishtiaq Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sharad Deoraj Jain Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Narendra Mairpady Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-68.53%31
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.37%335 140
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.89%44 977
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-21.27%22 383
VF CORPORATION-39.84%17 113
MONCLER S.P.A.-28.82%12 410