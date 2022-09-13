Suumaya Industries : Resignation

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Independent Director.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as amended (the "Listing Regulations"), we, Suumaya Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) (the "Company"), would inform you that, Dr. Narendra Mairpady (DIN: 00536905) , the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has resigned from his said position w.e.f. September 13, 2022, due to the reasons as provided in his resignation letter.
Further, in compliance with the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith following annexures:
The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A;
Resignation letter dated September 13, 2022
Kindly take the above on your records.
For Suumaya Industries Limited
(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)
ushik mahesh gala
Digitally signed by ushik mahesh gala Date: 2022.09.13 16:51:50 +05'30'
Ushik Gala
Chairman and Managing Director
DIN: 06995765
Registered Office : Wing A, B & F, Unit No. 2001-2002, 20th Floor, Lotus Corporate Park, Near Jai Coach,
Western Express Highway, Goregaon, Mumbai - 400063
Suumaya Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 12:19:02 UTC.