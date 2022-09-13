Suumaya Industries : Resignation

022 6921 8000

SUUMAYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)

CIN: L18100MH2011PLC220879

Reference No. SUULD/NSE/22-23/46 Date: September 13, 2022

To,

The Manager,

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange Limited Emerge

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot NO. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai 400051, Maharashtra

Symbol: SUULD

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Resignation of Independent Director.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as amended (the "Listing Regulations"), we, Suumaya Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited) (the "Company"), would inform you that, Dr. Narendra Mairpady (DIN: 00536905) , the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has resigned from his said position w.e.f. September 13, 2022, due to the reasons as provided in his resignation letter.

Further, in compliance with the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith following annexures:

The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A; Resignation letter dated September 13, 2022

Kindly take the above on your records.

For Suumaya Industries Limited

(Formerly known as Suumaya Lifestyle Limited)