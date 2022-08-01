Suven Life Sciences : Casper Pharma completed USFDA pre-approval inspection

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), please find enclosed News Release of our company in connection with USFDA pre-approval inspection completed at Casper Pharma Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited
Registered Office: # 8-2-334 I SDE Serene Chambers I 3rd Floor I Road No.5
Avenue 7 I Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24299TG2018PLC128171
Tel: 91 40 2354 9414 /1142 /3311 I Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 I Email: info@suvenpharm.com I www.suvenpharm.com
HYDERABAD, INDIA (July 30, 2022) - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd announces today that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed apre-approvalinspection at Casper Pharma Private Limited (Casper Pharma) formulations manufacturing facility situated at GMR Hyderabad SEZ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited Hyderabad, India.
The inspection was conducted from July 25th through Jul 29th, 2022. The audit is part of the agency's inspection for three product applications filed and slated to be manufactured at this site.
We are glad to have completed the audit successfully with Zero observations and at the end of the inspection no form 483 was issued by USFDA which signifies compliance and conformance to applicable cGMP regulations says Venkat Jasti, Managing Director of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Risk Statement:
Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations, and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions, contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve number of risks and uncertainties. Although Suven Pharmaceuticals attempts to be accurate in making these statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Other important factors which could cause these statements to differ materially including outsourcing trends, economic conditions, dependence on collaborative partnership programs, retention of key personnel, technological advances and continued success in growth of sales that may make our products/services offerings less competitive; Suven Pharmaceuticals may not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.
