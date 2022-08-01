Log in
    530239   INE495B01038

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED

(530239)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
72.05 INR   +2.71%
01:04aSUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Casper Pharma completed USFDA pre-approval inspection
PU
07/26Suven Life Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/07SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Annual Report 2021-2022 (Interactive)
PU
Suven Life Sciences : Casper Pharma completed USFDA pre-approval inspection

08/01/2022 | 01:04am EDT
CSD/BSE&NSE/2022-2023

July 30, 2022

To

To

The Manager

The Manager

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 543064

Scrip Symbol: SUVENPHAR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: News Release - Casper Pharma completed USFDA pre-approval inspection

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), please find enclosed News Release of our company in connection with USFDA pre-approval inspection completed at Casper Pharma Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited

K. Hanumantha Rao

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited

Registered Office: # 8-2-334 I SDE Serene Chambers I 3rd Floor I Road No.5

Avenue 7 I Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24299TG2018PLC128171

Tel: 91 40 2354 9414 /1142 /3311 I Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 I Email: info@suvenpharm.com I www.suvenpharm.com

News Release

Casper Pharma completed USFDA pre-approval inspection

HYDERABAD, INDIA (July 30, 2022) - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd announces today that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approvalinspection at Casper Pharma Private Limited (Casper Pharma) formulations manufacturing facility situated at GMR Hyderabad SEZ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited Hyderabad, India.

The inspection was conducted from July 25th through Jul 29th, 2022. The audit is part of the agency's inspection for three product applications filed and slated to be manufactured at this site.

We are glad to have completed the audit successfully with Zero observations and at the end of the inspection no form 483 was issued by USFDA which signifies compliance and conformance to applicable cGMP regulations says Venkat Jasti, Managing Director of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Risk Statement:

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations, and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions, contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve number of risks and uncertainties. Although Suven Pharmaceuticals attempts to be accurate in making these statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Other important factors which could cause these statements to differ materially including outsourcing trends, economic conditions, dependence on collaborative partnership programs, retention of key personnel, technological advances and continued success in growth of sales that may make our products/services offerings less competitive; Suven Pharmaceuticals may not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited

Registered Office: # 8-2-334 I SDE Serene Chambers I 3rd Floor I Road No.5

Avenue 7 I Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24299TG2018PLC128171

Tel: 91 40 2354 9414 /1142 /3311 I Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 I Email: info@suvenpharm.com I www.suvenpharm.com

Disclaimer

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 120 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net income 2022 -1 220 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net cash 2022 472 M 5,95 M 5,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,69x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 10 475 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 60,7x
EV / Sales 2022 109x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suven Life Sciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 72,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Venkateswarlu Jasti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
M. Mohan Kumar Chief Financial Officer
C. Rajendiran Director-Research & Development
Shrenik Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Muddusetty Gopalakrishna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED-19.14%132
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.02%459 232
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.36%296 774
PFIZER, INC.-14.46%283 406
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.80%273 707
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.19%265 300