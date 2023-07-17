Suven Life Sciences Announces Clinical and Preclinical data Poster Presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023, Amsterdam, Netherlands

HYDERABAD, INDIA (July 15, 2023), Suven Life Sciences, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel medicines to treat Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, announces poster presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2023 being held July 16 to 20, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands and virtually. AAIC is the largest and most influential international conference dedicated to advancing science related to dementia and associated disorders.

These poster presentations will highlight study design of Phase-3 global clinical trial of masupirdine (SUVN-502) for the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer's type and preclinical data of muscarinic M1 Positive Allosteric Modulator SUVN-I6107, and 5-HT1A Receptor Agonist SUVN-N9503012.

Details of the poster presentations are as below:

Title: Masupirdine (SUVN-502) for the Potential Treatment of Agitation in Patients with Dementia of

the Alzheimer's Type: Preliminary Efficacy and Phase-3 Study Design

Poster #74068 , available to view starting 7:00 CEST Sunday, July 16, 2023

Title: SUVN-I6107: A True Positive Allosteric Modulator (PAM) at Muscarinic M1 Receptors for the Treatment of Cognitive Disorders

Poster #74091 , available to view starting 7:00 CEST Sunday, July 16, 2023

Title: 5-HT1A Receptor Agonist, SUVN-N9503012 for the Treatment of Dementia and Associated Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Poster #74640 , available to view starting 7:00 CEST Sunday, July 16, 2023

About Suven Life Sciences ("Suven"): Suven Life Sciences Limited (Suven) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders. We have a portfolio of advanced stage in-development product opportunities, and research programs that are designed for CNS disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), sleep disorders, major depressive disorders (MDD), Parkinson's disease (PD), schizophrenia, pain disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. Suven has 7 clinical stage assets across focus areas: Masupirdine (SUVN-502) for treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer's type (Phase-3 study ongoing), Samelisant (SUVN-G3031) for excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy (Phase-2 study ongoing), Ropanicant (SUVN-911) for MDD (Phase-2 ready), Usmarapride (SUVN-D4010) for cognitive disorders (Phase-2 ready), SUVN-I6107 for dementia in PD (Phase-1 ready) and 2 other compounds in early stages of clinical development. In addition to these clinical assets, we have 6 projects in research pipeline across multiple potential indications. Suven owns intellectual property rights for its assets in all major markets.

