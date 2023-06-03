Suven Life Sciences : June 03, 2023Suven announces two poster presentations from the phase-2 (PoC) study on samelisant (SUVN-G3031)

Suven Life Sciences announces two poster presentations including patient baseline characteristics and demographics from the phase-2 Proof of Concept (PoC) study on samelisant (SUVN-G3031) at the SLEEP-2023 annual meeting

HYDERABAD, INDIA (June 3, 2023) Suven Life Sciences presenting two posters at SLEEP-2023, the 37th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS) being held at Indianapolis, USA during June 3-7, 2023.

The poster presentations include patient baseline characteristics and demographics from the phase-2 PoC study on Samelisant in patients with Narcolepsy with and without Cataplexy and preclinical efficacy data indicating potential utility of samelisant in treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in Parkinson's disease.

Details of the poster presentations are as below:

Samelisant (SUVN-G3031), a Histamine 3 Receptor Inverse Agonist for the Potential Treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Parkinson's Disease ( Monday, June 5; Poster Board Number: 61 )

Suven has the exhibit booth at the SLEEP-2023. Please visit us at booth # 1009.

About samelisant Phase-2PoC study: Samelisant phase-2 PoC clinical study is a double-blind,placebo-controlled,parallel-group, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of 2 mg and 4 mg samelisant compared with placebo in narcolepsy patients with and without cataplexy. Approximately 190 adult patients were randomized at a ratio of 1:1:1 to 2 mg samelisant, 4 mg samelisant, or placebo at 58 clinical trial sites across the USA and Canada. The primary efficacy endpoint is change from baseline in the mean Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT) score at Day 14. Key secondary endpoint is change from baseline in the mean total Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) score at Day 14.

The study has completed the enrollment. Data readout for the study is anticipated in August 2023.

About Samelisant (SUVN-G3031): Samelisant is a novel, potent, selective, brain penetrant and orally active Histamine H3 receptor inverse agonist. H3 receptor blockade elevates histamine, norepinephrine and dopamine in brain, a potential for treatment of sleep related disorders. Samelisant exhibited wake promoting activity in orexin knockout mice (an animal model of narcolepsy) and also showed similar trend in healthy human subjects (phase-1 study observations). Pre‐clinical in vitro and in vivo efficacy studies, supporting neurochemical studies, pharmacokinetic studies, safety studies and phase‐1 clinical studies under US IND has been successfully completed for samelisant.

