Suven Life Sciences : March 16, 2022Suven selected to be part of the scientific program at the American Academy of Neurology 2022

Dear Dr. Nirogi:
Congratulations! You have been selected to be part of the scientific program at the American Academy of Neurology 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting, April 24-26, 2022. You will be presenting your work at the top virtual neurology meeting that brings a distinct three-day experience of top-tier science, education, and networking. We are pleased to inform you that your scientific abstract number 2185 entitled "Samelisant (SUVN-G3031),a Histamine-3(H3)Receptor Inverse Agonist in Animal Models of Sleep Disorders " has been accepted as a poster presentation.
Presentation Information
Our virtual poster hall will be available the entire length of the meeting and online through May 14, 2022. This offers attendees even more opportunity to view your science. Enhanced search functionality will allow participants to filter by topic, subtopic, presenter, institution, audience, or keywords. We also encourage you to include contact and social media handles in your presentations to continue the conversation if you're comfortable doing so.
Please see the following fluid timeline of deadlines to keep track of:
Early-February: You will receive a follow up email when the site is open for uploading your presentation.
Mid-March: All presentation files must be uploaded
As a presenter, please start by logging into the online participant portal
at https://www.aan.com/MSA/presentersand completing the following steps no later than March 10, 2022:
Username: Your AAN ID
Password: Your AAN Password
If you do not remember your AAN ID and password, please contact member services at memberservices@aan.comor (800) 879-1960 or (612) 928-6000 (International).
Enter the Portal and select the 2022 Annual Meeting
Click on your program title in green
Complete the AAN On-Line Letter of Agreement
Update your Disclosure Statement
Additionally, all abstract presenters must register and pay the registration fee for the Virtual Annual Meeting. Register by the early registration deadline of February 17 for the lowest rates.
Follow the instructions below to register:
Go to htps://reg.cmrus.com/aanamand log in with your AAN ID and password
Select Annual Meetng: Virtual Experience Registraton
Complete your registraton and pay.
If you have already registered for the meeting and don't need to make any changes to your registration, no action is needed. If you need assistance or would like to upgrade your registration, contact AAN Registration Assistance at aanamsupport@cmrus.com.
Please also double check your abstract submission to make sure all abstract text and author information is correct: https://submissions.mirasmart.com/AAN2022/Splash.aspx. Email Katie Anderson
at science@aan.comif you need to update author information or change the presenter by February 18, 2022. No changes will be made after February 18, 2022.
If you have any questions, please contact Katie Anderson, Senior Scientific Programming Conference Administrator, at science@aan.com.
Sincerely,
Natalia S. Rost, MD, MPH, FAAN
Chair, Science Committee
Disclaimer
