Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Suven Life Sciences Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530239   INE495B01038

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED

(530239)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suven Life Sciences : March 16, 2022Suven selected to be part of the scientific program at the American Academy of Neurology 2022

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Dr. Nirogi:

Congratulations! You have been selected to be part of the scientific program at the American Academy of Neurology 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting, April 24-26, 2022. You will be presenting your work at the top virtual neurology meeting that brings a distinct three-day experience of top-tier science, education, and networking. We are pleased to inform you that your scientific abstract number 2185 entitled "Samelisant (SUVN-G3031),a Histamine-3(H3)Receptor Inverse Agonist in Animal Models of Sleep Disorders " has been accepted as a poster presentation.

Presentation Information

Our virtual poster hall will be available the entire length of the meeting and online through May 14, 2022. This offers attendees even more opportunity to view your science. Enhanced search functionality will allow participants to filter by topic, subtopic, presenter, institution, audience, or keywords. We also encourage you to include contact and social media handles in your presentations to continue the conversation if you're comfortable doing so.

Please see the following fluid timeline of deadlines to keep track of:

Early-February: You will receive a follow up email when the site is open for uploading your presentation.

Mid-March: All presentation files must be uploaded

As a presenter, please start by logging into the online participant portal

at https://www.aan.com/MSA/presentersand completing the following steps no later than March 10, 2022:

Username: Your AAN ID

Password: Your AAN Password

If you do not remember your AAN ID and password, please contact member services at memberservices@aan.comor (800) 879-1960 or (612) 928-6000 (International).

  1. Enter the Portal and select the 2022 Annual Meeting
  2. Click on your program title in green
  3. Complete the AAN On-Line Letter of Agreement
  4. Update your Disclosure Statement

Additionally, all abstract presenters must register and pay the registration fee for the Virtual Annual Meeting. Register by the early registration deadline of February 17 for the lowest rates.

Follow the instructions below to register:

Go to htps://reg.cmrus.com/aanamand log in with your AAN ID and password

Select Annual Meetng: Virtual Experience Registraton

Complete your registraton and pay.

If you have already registered for the meeting and don't need to make any changes to your registration, no action is needed. If you need assistance or would like to upgrade your registration, contact AAN Registration Assistance at aanamsupport@cmrus.com.

Please also double check your abstract submission to make sure all abstract text and author information is correct: https://submissions.mirasmart.com/AAN2022/Splash.aspx. Email Katie Anderson

at science@aan.comif you need to update author information or change the presenter by February 18, 2022. No changes will be made after February 18, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact Katie Anderson, Senior Scientific Programming Conference Administrator, at science@aan.com.

Sincerely,

Natalia S. Rost, MD, MPH, FAAN

Chair, Science Committee

Disclaimer

The information contained in this communication from the sender is confidential. It is intended solely for use by the recipient and others authorized to receive it. If you are not the recipient, you are hereby notified that any disclosure, copying, distribution or taking action in relation of the contents of this information is strictly prohibited and may be unlawful.

This email has been scanned for viruses and malware, and may have been automatically archived by Mimecast Ltd, an innovator in Software as a Service (SaaS) for business. Providing a safer and more useful place for your human generated data. Specializing in; Security, archiving and compliance. To find out more Click Here.

Disclaimer

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
01:28aSUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : March 16, 2022Suven selected to be part of the scientific program at..
PU
02/08Suven Life Sciences Limited Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on and from 22 February ..
CI
01/31SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
PU
01/31Suven Life Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : SUVENPHARM News Release 14122021
PU
2021Suven Pharmaceuticals Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
2021Suven Life Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2021Suven Life Sciences Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Year 2020-21
CI
2021SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : announces Phase 3 Clinical Trial of SUVN-502, a 5-HT6 antagonist for..
AQ
2021Indian shares gain as COVID-19 cases fall, tech stocks jump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 141 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
Net income 2021 -722 M -9,44 M -9,44 M
Net cash 2021 416 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 154 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 124x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suven Life Sciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 83,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Venkateswarlu Jasti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
M. Mohan Kumar Chief Financial Officer
C. Rajendiran Director-Research & Development
Shrenik Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Muddusetty Gopalakrishna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED-6.73%272
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.36%451 419
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.49%309 939
PFIZER INC.-11.52%293 820
ABBVIE INC.12.33%269 027
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-2.61%242 731