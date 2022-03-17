Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Suven Life Sciences Limited
  News
  Summary
    530239   INE495B01038

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED

(530239)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suven Life Sciences : March 17, 2022Suven presents two scientific posters on Masupirdine at AD/PD 2022 - Advances in Science & Therapy

03/17/2022 | 12:51am EDT
03/17/2022 | 12:51am EDT
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suven Life Sciences presenting two scientific posters on Masupirdine at AD/PD 2022 - Advances in Science and Therapy

HYDERABAD, INDIA (March 17, 2022), Suven Life Sciences presenting two scientific posters on Masupirdine at "AD/PD 2022 - Advances in Science and Therapy" - International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders, Hybrid conference, in person at Barcelona, Spain and Virtual during 15-20, March 2022.

  1. Masupirdine, A Serotonin Receptor Sub-type 6 Antagonist for the Potential Treatment of Agitation in Patients with Alzheimer's Type Dementia.
  2. Beneficial Effects of Masupirdine (Serotonin Receptor Sub-type 6 Antagonist) on Psychosis in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease.

Masupirdine, the most advanced clinical candidate from Suven Drug Discovery & Development Pipeline, is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trial in USA and Europe for the potential treatment of Agitation in Patients with Alzheimer's type Dementia.

Disclaimer and Risk Statement:

Any information on Suven Intellectual Properties, Grant of Patents and Publications related to IP/Patents provided herewith is on as-is-where-is basis and all of the statements, expectations and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions, if any, contained in this update may be forward-looking that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Suven attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Suven may not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

Suven Life Sciences Limited

Registered Office: 8-2-334I SDE Serene Chambers I 6th Floor Road No.5 I Avenue 7 Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500 034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24110TG1989PLC009713

Tel: 91 40 2354 1142/ 3311/ 3315 Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 Email: info@suven.com website: www.suven.com

Disclaimer

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 141 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net income 2021 -722 M -9,47 M -9,47 M
Net cash 2021 416 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 709 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 124x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 38,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 81,35 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Venkateswarlu Jasti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
M. Mohan Kumar Chief Financial Officer
C. Rajendiran Director-Research & Development
Shrenik Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Muddusetty Gopalakrishna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED-8.70%277
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.96%463 119
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.99%310 035
PFIZER INC.-11.58%293 595
ABBVIE INC.15.13%275 713
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.28%248 561