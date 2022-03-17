Suven Life Sciences : March 17, 2022Suven presents two scientific posters on Masupirdine at AD/PD 2022 - Advances in Science & Therapy

Suven Life Sciences presenting two scientific posters on Masupirdine at AD/PD 2022 - Advances in Science and Therapy

HYDERABAD, INDIA (March 17, 2022), Suven Life Sciences presenting two scientific posters on Masupirdine at "AD/PD 2022 - Advances in Science and Therapy" - International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders, Hybrid conference, in person at Barcelona, Spain and Virtual during 15-20, March 2022.

Masupirdine, A Serotonin Receptor Sub-type 6 Antagonist for the Potential Treatment of Agitation in Patients with Alzheimer's Type Dementia. Beneficial Effects of Masupirdine (Serotonin Receptor Sub-type 6 Antagonist) on Psychosis in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease.

Masupirdine, the most advanced clinical candidate from Suven Drug Discovery & Development Pipeline, is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trial in USA and Europe for the potential treatment of Agitation in Patients with Alzheimer's type Dementia.

Disclaimer and Risk Statement:

Any information on Suven Intellectual Properties, Grant of Patents and Publications related to IP/Patents provided herewith is on as-is-where-is basis and all of the statements, expectations and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions, if any, contained in this update may be forward-looking that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Suven attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Suven may not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

Suven Life Sciences Limited