    530239   INE495B01038

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED

(530239)
Suven Life Sciences : Preferential Issue

03/28/2022
CSD/BSE&NSE/BM/2021-22

March 28, 2022

To

The General Manager Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: 530239

Dear Sir/Madam,

To

The Manager Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Symbol: SUVEN

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting - Allotment of 18100000 Equity Shares of the Company on preferential basis upon conversion 18100000 fully paid warrants

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th March, 2022 has approved the conversion of 1,81,00,000 fully paid warrants and issued & allotted 1,81,00,000 (One crore eighty one lakh) Equity Shares of Rs.1/- each to "Jasti Property and Equity Holdings Private Limited (In its capacity as sole trustee of Jasti Family Trust)", promoter group entity at an issue price of Rs. 81.57/- per share on preferential basis in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Further we would like to inform that the Company has received from allottee i.e. Jasti Property and Equity Holdings Private Limited (In its capacity as sole trustee of Jasti Family Trust) total consideration amount of a preferential issue aggregating to Rs. 147,64,17,000/-within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of convertible warrants as required under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to the following:

Particulars

No. of Equity Shares

Amount in INR

Pre-issue paid-up capital

127282478

12,72,82,478.00

Post-issue paid-up capital

145382478

14,53,82,478.00

We request you to take the aforesaid information on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Suven Life Sciences Limited

Shrenik Soni Company Secretary

Suven Life Sciences Limited

Registered Office: 8-2-334 I SDE Serene Chambers I 6th Floor Road No.5 I Avenue 7 Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500 034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24110TG1989PLC009713

Tel: 91 40 2354 1142/ 3311/ 3315 Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 Email: info@suven.comwebsite: www.suven.com

Disclaimer

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
