  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Suven Life Sciences Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530239   INE495B01038

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED

(530239)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
71.85 INR   +2.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suven Life Sciences : Schedule of Conference Call for Investors on August 08, 2022

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
CSD/BSE&NSE/CC/2022-23

August 4, 2022

To

To

The Manager

The Manager

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 543064

Scrip Symbol: SUVENPHAR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call for Investors

With reference to above subject, please find enclosed herewith an invitation for conducting the conference call for investors on Monday, August 08, 2022 at 3:30 pm IST

to discuss the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Q1 FY23, to be declared on August 08,

2022.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited

K Hanumantha Rao

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited

Registered Office: # 8-2-334 I SDE Serene Chambers I 3rd Floor I Road No.5

Avenue 7 I Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24299TG2018PLC128171

Tel: 91 40 2354 9414 /1142 /3311 I Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 I Email: info@suvenpharm.com I www.suvenpharm.com

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd to host Q1FY23 Results Conference call

on Monday, August 08, 2022 @ 3.30 pm IST

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd will be conducting a conference call to discuss its Q1FY23 results performance. Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd will be represented by members of the senior management team.

The conference call will be initiated with a brief discussion after which the floor will be opened for Q&As. The financial results will be announced earlier on August 08, 2022.

In order to pre-register: Copy this URL in your browser:

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7061656&linkSecur

ityString=2017b18568

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Timing

3:30 p.m IST on Monday, August 08, 2022

6:00 p.m Hong Kong / Singapore Time

Conference dial-in

Primary number

+91 22 6280 1141/+91 22 7115 8042

Singapore Toll Free Number

653 157 5746

Hong Kong Toll Free Number

852 3018 6877

USA Toll Free Number

1 323 386 8721

UK Toll Free Number

44 203 478 5524

- ENDS -

For further information please contact

Venkatraman Sunder, (VP - Corporate Afffairs)

Gavin Desa / Rishab Barar

Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited

CDR India

Tel: +91 40 2354 9414

Tel: +91 22 6645 1237/1235

Email: vsunder@suvenpharm.com

Email: gavin@cdr-india.com

rishab@cdr-india.com

Disclaimer

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 120 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net income 2022 -1 220 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net cash 2022 472 M 5,95 M 5,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,69x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 10 446 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 60,7x
EV / Sales 2022 109x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 32,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 71,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Venkateswarlu Jasti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
M. Mohan Kumar Chief Financial Officer
C. Rajendiran Director-Research & Development
Shrenik Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Muddusetty Gopalakrishna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED-19.36%132
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.02%451 667
PFIZER, INC.-15.56%279 759
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.09%275 260
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%273 370
ABBVIE INC.2.60%245 487