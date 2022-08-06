Suven Life Sciences : Schedule of Conference Call for Investors on August 08, 2022

CSD/BSE&NSE/CC/2022-23

August 4, 2022

To To The Manager The Manager Department of Corporate Services Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 543064 Scrip Symbol: SUVENPHAR Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call for Investors

With reference to above subject, please find enclosed herewith an invitation for conducting the conference call for investors on Monday, August 08, 2022 at 3:30 pm IST

to discuss the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Q1 FY23, to be declared on August 08,

2022.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited

K Hanumantha Rao

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited