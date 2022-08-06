Suven Life Sciences : Schedule of Conference Call for Investors on August 08, 2022
CSD/BSE&NSE/CC/2022-23
August 4, 2022
To
To
The Manager
The Manager
Department of Corporate Services
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
25th Floor, P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 543064
Scrip Symbol: SUVENPHAR
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Schedule of Conference Call for Investors
With reference to above subject, please find enclosed herewith an invitation for conducting the conference call for investors on
Monday, August 08, 2022 at 3:30 pm IST
to discuss the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Q1 FY23
, to be declared on August 08,
2022.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited
K Hanumantha Rao
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited
Registered Office: # 8-2-334 I SDE Serene Chambers I 3rd Floor I Road No.5
Avenue 7 I Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24299TG2018PLC128171
Tel: 91 40 2354 9414 /1142 /3311 I Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 I Email: info@suvenpharm.com I www.suvenpharm.com
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd to host Q1FY23 Results Conference call
on Monday, August 08, 2022 @ 3.30 pm IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd will be conducting a conference call to discuss its Q1FY23 results performance. Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd will be represented by members of the senior management team.
The conference call will be initiated with a brief discussion after which the floor will be opened for Q&As. The financial results will be announced earlier on August 08, 2022.
In order to pre-register: Copy this URL in your browser
:
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7061656&linkSecur
ityString=2017b18568
Details of the conference call are as follows:
Timing
3:30 p.m IST on Monday, August 08, 2022
6:00 p.m Hong Kong / Singapore Time
Conference dial-in
Primary number
+91 22 6280 1141/+91 22 7115 8042
Singapore Toll Free Number
653 157 5746
Hong Kong Toll Free Number
852 3018 6877
USA Toll Free Number
1 323 386 8721
UK Toll Free Number
44 203 478 5524
- ENDS -
For further information please contact
Venkatraman Sunder, (VP - Corporate Afffairs)
Gavin Desa / Rishab Barar
Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited
CDR India
Tel: +91 40 2354 9414
Tel: +91 22 6645 1237/1235
Email: vsunder@suvenpharm.com
Email: gavin@cdr-india.com
rishab@cdr-india.com
