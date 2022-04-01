Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Suven Life Sciences Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530239   INE495B01038

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED

(530239)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suven Life Sciences : Spurt in Volume

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSD/NSE/2022-23

April 01, 2022

To

The Manager Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Symbol: SUVEN

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Increase in Volume

Ref: NSE/CM/Surveillance/11748, your email dated 31/03/2022

With reference to above mentioned subject, we write to inform that our company has been notifying to the stock exchanges all the events, information which comes under the purview of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 from time to time.

At this point of time we do not have any material announcement/ event due for notification to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations which may have a bearing on the price or volume behavior of the scrip. The increase in the price/volume of our security in the recent past appears to be based on market speculation and we have no other comment to offer on this development.

We request you to disseminate this clarification on your website for information of general public, which is also being uploaded on our Company's website.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Suven Life Sciences Limited

Shrenik Soni

Company Secretary

Suven Life Sciences Limited

Registered Office: 8-2-334 I SDE Serene Chambers I 6th Floor Road No.5 I Avenue 7 Banjara Hills I Hyderabad - 500 034 I Telangana I India I CIN: L24110TG1989PLC009713

Tel: 91 40 2354 1142/ 3311/ 3315 Fax: 91 40 2354 1152 Email: info@suven.comwebsite: www.suven.com

Disclaimer

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
01:43aSUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Spurt in Volume
PU
03/28SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Preferential Issue
PU
03/17Suven Life Sciences presenting two scientific posters on Masupirdine at AD/PD 2022 - Ad..
AQ
03/16SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : March 17, 2022Suven presents two scientific posters on Masupirdine a..
PU
03/16SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : March 16, 2022Suven selected to be part of the scientific program at..
PU
02/08Suven Life Sciences Limited Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on and from 22 February ..
CI
01/31SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
PU
01/31Suven Life Sciences Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES : SUVENPHARM News Release 14122021
PU
2021Suven Pharmaceuticals Posts Higher Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 141 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net income 2021 -722 M -9,51 M -9,51 M
Net cash 2021 416 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 290 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 124x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suven Life Sciences Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 92,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Venkateswarlu Jasti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
M. Mohan Kumar Chief Financial Officer
C. Rajendiran Director-Research & Development
Shrenik Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Muddusetty Gopalakrishna Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED4.10%333
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.60%472 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.19%326 109
PFIZER, INC.-12.33%294 888
ABBVIE INC.19.73%289 229
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.67%261 581