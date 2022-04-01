Suven Life Sciences : Spurt in Volume

CSD/NSE/2022-23

April 01, 2022

Sub: Increase in Volume

Ref: NSE/CM/Surveillance/11748, your email dated 31/03/2022

With reference to above mentioned subject, we write to inform that our company has been notifying to the stock exchanges all the events, information which comes under the purview of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 from time to time.

At this point of time we do not have any material announcement/ event due for notification to the stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations which may have a bearing on the price or volume behavior of the scrip. The increase in the price/volume of our security in the recent past appears to be based on market speculation and we have no other comment to offer on this development.

We request you to disseminate this clarification on your website for information of general public, which is also being uploaded on our Company's website.

