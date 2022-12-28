Suven Pharmaceuticals : Press Release

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have been informed by our Promoter, Jasti Property and Equity Holdings Private Limited (in its capacity as sole trustee of Jasti Family Trust), that they have executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Berhyanda Limited, a Cyprus based company on December 26, 2022.

Advent International to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals

from the Jasti family

Advent intends to explore merger of Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences to create one

of the leading CDMO + API powerhouse subject to board and regulatory approvals

Mumbai, India, December 26, 2022: Advent International ("Advent"), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals ("Suven Pharma" or "Suven") from the Jasti family, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions. Post the completion of this landmark acquisition, Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company, Cohance Lifesciences ("Cohance") with Suven, to build a leading end-to-endCDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets. The merger will be evaluated by the board taking into consideration the strategic rationale and accretiveness to Suven's public shareholders and will be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary approvals.

As part of the transaction, Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire additional 26% of the outstanding equity shares of the company from the public shareholders.

"We are delighted to bring Advent into Suven Pharma as a strategic investor. We have built a business with industry leading growth & margins. We have cultivated excellent relationships with multiple global innovator companies backed by deep R&D capabilities and demonstrated track record of execution and delivery excellence. Advent is the ideal partner for us, with deep expertise in healthcare, and a global network of professionals and experts. Their experience and resources will launch the next phase of growth for Suven pharma. This move will benefit Suven platform immensely. The proposed collaboration with Cohance is a win-win for Suven and its public shareholders. It will help us offer a broader set of services and multi sites to our customers" said Mr. Venkateswarlu Jasti, Managing Director at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

"We are extremely pleased with this win-win transaction. We believe that Suven is a world class CDMO with a credible track record and a great roster of clientele to its name. We plan to build on Suven's capabilities and make it one of the global leaders in the CDMO space. We intend to explore a merger of Cohance with Suven in a manner which is synergistic and accretive for Suven's shareholders." said Ms. Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner and Head of Advent International in India.

Suven Pharma, which was demerged from its parent entity, Suven Life Sciences, in 2020, is one of the leaders in the India pharma CDMO space with high growth (>20% CAGR over last 4 years) and profitability (>43% EBITDA margins). Suven does ~90% of its business with innovators and follows the customer from Phase 1 to commercialization. It has a strong pipeline of Phase 3 and late Phase 2 molecules with 100+ active projects.

"Our vision for Suven is to build a $1 billion global leader, by executing effectively on the product pipeline, building new marquee customers, turbo-charging business development, and scaling up manufacturing and R&D. We will also look at acquiring synergistic businesses globally, to further build capabilities and gain new customer access" said Mr. Pankaj Patwari, Managing Director at Advent International.

