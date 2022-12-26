Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUVENPHAR   INE03QK01018

SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(SUVENPHAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
496.05 INR   +2.57%
12/25Advent to buy 'significant' stake in India's Suven Pharma, explore merger
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited, Advent International Corporation - M&A Call

12/26/2022 | 04:00am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the...


RE
Financials
Sales 2023 13 501 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2023 4 122 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,6x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 126 B 1 524 M 1 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 496,05 INR
Average target price 589,25 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkateswarlu Jasti Managing Director & Executive Director
Subba Rao Parupally Chief Financial Officer
Venkata Ramudu Jasthi Chairman
V. S. N. Murthy Murthy Vice President-Technical
Jerry Jeyasingh COO, Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED0.57%1 524
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.75%464 019
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.19%349 570
NOVO NORDISK A/S27.14%301 486
PFIZER, INC.-12.23%290 938
ABBVIE INC.20.46%288 341