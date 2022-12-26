Advanced search
Equities
India
NSE India Stock Exchange
Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited
Summary
SUVENPHAR
INE03QK01018
SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
(SUVENPHAR)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange -
2022-12-22
496.05
INR
+2.57%
12/25
Advent to buy 'significant' stake in India's Suven Pharma, explore merger
RE
Summary
Transcript : Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited, Advent International Corporation - M&A Call
12/26/2022
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call of Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
12/25
Advent to buy 'significant' stake in India's Suven Pharma, explore merger
RE
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
13 501 M
163 M
163 M
Net income 2023
4 122 M
49,7 M
49,7 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
30,6x
Yield 2023
0,81%
Capitalization
126 B
1 524 M
1 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
9,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024
8,21x
Nbr of Employees
1 193
Free-Float
37,6%
More Financials
Chart SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
496,05 INR
Average target price
589,25 INR
Spread / Average Target
18,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkateswarlu Jasti
Managing Director & Executive Director
Subba Rao Parupally
Chief Financial Officer
Venkata Ramudu Jasthi
Chairman
V. S. N. Murthy Murthy
Vice President-Technical
Jerry Jeyasingh
COO, Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
0.57%
1 524
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
3.75%
464 019
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
33.19%
349 570
NOVO NORDISK A/S
27.14%
301 486
PFIZER, INC.
-12.23%
290 938
ABBVIE INC.
20.46%
288 341
