Suvidhaa Infoserve Limited announced that the shareholders approved appointment of Ms. Krupa Gopan Joshi as an independent director of the company.
Suvidhaa Infoserve Limited
Equities
SUVIDHAA
INE018401013
IT Services & Consulting
