Suvidhaa Infoserve Limited is an India-based fintech company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing marketplace technology services to small retail outlets, namely small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to drive more customers to their physical stores. It operates through e-commerce including payment services, trading of e-voucher, financial services under service commerce (S-commerce), Website development and maintenance and related ancillary services segment. It is primarily engaged in business of providing facility to make payments for a host of services, such as utility bill payment, renewal insurance premium, collection, telecom, mobile, direct to home (DTH) recharges besides travel ticketing (rail, air, and bus), domestics remittance services, merchant acquiring services and others. The Companyâs subsidiaries include NSI Infinium Global Ltd and NUPI Infotech Limited.