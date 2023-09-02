Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 180.06 million compared to INR 80.52 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 180.26 million compared to INR 80.6 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 3.14 million compared to net loss of INR 69.36 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.001 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.001 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.05 a year ago.

