Brazil's Suzano posts Q1 net profit of $2.09 billion

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit of 10.3 billion reais ($2.09 billion), bouncing back from losses in the previous year.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.12 billion reais, a 5% jump from the same quarter of 2021, but 19% below the figure from the fourth quarter.

Suzano's sales volume for pulp and paper in the quarter fell 9% from the same period of the previous year, which was offset by a jump in prices. The average net pulp price grew 20% from the first quarter of 2021.

"Significant logistics bottlenecks across global chains and low pulp availability drove up pulp prices during the period," said the company.

The pulpmaker announced in a separate filing a share buyback program of up to 20 million common shares to be carried out by November 2023.

