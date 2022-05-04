Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Suzano S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUZB3   BRSUZBACNOR0

SUZANO S.A.

(SUZB3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/04 04:07:38 pm EDT
51.96 BRL   +1.37%
05:34pBrazil's Suzano posts Q1 net profit of $2.09 billion
RE
04/29Suzano 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/28SUZANO S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Suzano posts Q1 net profit of $2.09 billion

05/04/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit of 10.3 billion reais ($2.09 billion), bouncing back from losses in the previous year.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.12 billion reais, a 5% jump from the same quarter of 2021, but 19% below the figure from the fourth quarter.

Suzano's sales volume for pulp and paper in the quarter fell 9% from the same period of the previous year, which was offset by a jump in prices. The average net pulp price grew 20% from the first quarter of 2021.

"Significant logistics bottlenecks across global chains and low pulp availability drove up pulp prices during the period," said the company.

The pulpmaker announced in a separate filing a share buyback program of up to 20 million common shares to be carried out by November 2023.

($1 = 4.9198 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SUZANO S.A.
05:34pBrazil's Suzano posts Q1 net profit of $2.09 billion
RE
04/29Suzano 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/28SUZANO S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
04/26SUZANO S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
04/26SUZANO S A : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD O..
PU
04/11SUZANO S A : ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER'S MEETINGS - Form 6-K
PU
04/11SUZANO S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
04/05SUZANO S A : Presentation | Bradesco BBI 8th Brazil Investment Forum
PU
03/30TRANSCRIPT : Suzano S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/30SUZANO S A : Presentation | 2022 Suzano Day
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUZANO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 42 046 M 8 408 M 8 408 M
Net income 2022 10 472 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Net Debt 2022 55 340 M 11 066 M 11 066 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,02x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 69 161 M 13 829 M 13 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart SUZANO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Suzano S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUZANO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 51,26 BRL
Average target price 77,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Schalka Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Feriozzi Bacci Finance Director & Chief Financial Officer
David Feffer Chairman
Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci Executive Officer-Research & Development
Christian Orglmeister Executive Officer-Strategy, IT & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUZANO S.A.-14.72%13 834
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-2.78%18 291
STORA ENSO OYJ15.71%15 513
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA17.29%13 447
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)27.72%9 179
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-20.58%6 876