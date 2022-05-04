Brazil's Suzano posts Q1 net profit of $2.09 billion

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano
posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit of
10.3 billion reais ($2.09 billion), bouncing back from losses in
the previous year.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.12 billion
reais, a 5% jump from the same quarter of 2021, but 19% below
the figure from the fourth quarter.
Suzano's sales volume for pulp and paper in the quarter fell
9% from the same period of the previous year, which was offset
by a jump in prices. The average net pulp price grew 20% from
the first quarter of 2021.
"Significant logistics bottlenecks across global chains and
low pulp availability drove up pulp prices during the period,"
said the company.
The pulpmaker announced in a separate filing a share buyback
program of up to 20 million common shares to be carried out by
November 2023.
($1 = 4.9198 reais)
(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing
by Richard Pullin)